Grand Prairie candidates respond to questions
March 27, 2026
Grand Prairie—Municipal elections will be held in May, with three Grand Prairie City Council seats on the ballot, including District 3.
To help inform voters, candidates were asked to respond to three questions, with a maximum of 200 words for each answer. The responses are intended to give residents insight into each candidate’s priorities, experience and positions ahead of the election.
David Chappelle
· What would you like to change about Grand Prairie?
“Grand Prairie has so much potential, but there are real gaps we need to close. First, our roads and infrastructure need serious attention. Residents shouldn't have to navigate crumbling streets or wonder when repairs are coming. Second, we need greater transparency from City Hall. Elected leaders should be accountable to the people they serve. Third, I want to improve street lighting across the district. It's a straightforward investment that makes neighborhoods safer for everyone, especially our families. And finally, I want to make sure our economic development is smart and strategic growth that actually benefits existing residents, not just developers. These problems aren't new to the city or our district, but they need someone who will push for real solutions.”
· Why did you decide to run for office?
“Over time, I kept hearing the same thing from people in my community: they wanted stronger, more responsive leadership. Those conversations stayed with me. I'm not running because it was the next step in my career; I'm running because I'm willing to do the work for our district and bring change to families. “
· What sets you apart from the other candidates?
“With a background in finance, I'm uniquely trained to think about how decisions affect people's bottom lines, both today and years down the road. That kind of thinking matters when you're making budget calls at the city level. But beyond credentials, I also bring lived experience. I bought a home here in my early 20s, and I've navigated the same pressures this community faces. I understand the stakes because I share them.”
Amber Timberlake
· What would you like to change about Grand Prairie?
“I want to shift our focus toward intentional, community-led growth. While I love our city’s momentum, we must ensure that our neighborhoods aren't overlooked in the process. I’ll advocate for greater transparency in infrastructure projects and push for stricter local standards on new developments to protect our neighborhoods’ legacies and character. My goal is to concentrate on smart progress that honors our residents while building a future where our children can actually afford to live and work.”
· Why did you decide to run for office?
“I decided to run for office because I want to make a positive impact in my community. Grand Prairie is an amazing place to live and it has truly seen some remarkable growth in the last few years. I want to help Grand Prairie continue to thrive while also ensuring the growth that the city is seeing uplifts the whole community, and particularly District 3. My career has been defined by advocacy, and as a District 3 homeowner, I have a personal stake in ensuring our growth is smart, transparent and inclusive. I’m running to bridge the gap between City Hall and our front doors, making sure our long-time neighbors and new residents alike have an active voice in our city's success.”
· What sets you apart from the other candidates?
“I offer a unique combination of legal expertise and a proven record of service. My experience as a former federal and municipal attorney means I can hit the ground running with a deep understanding of regulations and budgets, and their effects on our everyday lives. However, I’m equally as willing to do the hands-on work that is required to ensure our city thrives. I am a trained advocate who has spent my career standing up for others, and I am ready to bring that same level of professional scrutiny and dedication to City Hall to work for the Grand Prairie you love.”
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