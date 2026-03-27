Candidates seek at-large Place 7
March 27, 2026
Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie voters will decide the at-large Place 7 seat on the city council in the upcoming May election, with two candidates on the ballot.
The at-large position represents the entire city rather than a specific district and plays a role in setting policy, approving budgets and guiding long-term development.
The candidates were asked a series of questions and given 200 words per response to outline their qualifications and priorities for voters.
Incumbent Bessye Adams:
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie?
“I would modernize and expand how our city engages with our residents. We need to build a better consistent, two-way communication process to inform residents of important information and resources that Grand Prairie provides as well as obtain critical feedback from our constituents.”
2. Why did you decide to continue to run for office?
“I’m seeking re-election because I’d like to finish what we started. The residents of Grand Prairie elected me in 2023 on the platform that every voice counts and all should have equal opportunity to successfully live, play, and work in our growing city. There is still work to be done!”
3.What sets you apart from the other candidates?
“My 30 years of public fiscal responsibility of local, state, and federal tax allocations and my experience in local municipal governmental policies. I have obtain many perspectives due to my exposure of mayor appointments to various committees: Public Safety, Health, & Environment Committee, Finance & Governance (F&G) Committee, Hotel Development Corporation (Chair), Housing Development Corporation, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Board. I have extended those learning opportunities by my involvement in the Texas Municipal League (TML) as well as serving on several federal boards and councils with the National League of Cities (NLC).”
Marketta Nimo:
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie?
“Grand Prairie is a strong and growing city, but I believe we need to place more focus on the everyday needs of residents. I would like to see greater attention given to attainable housing, stronger support for small and locally owned businesses, and infrastructure investments that directly improve our neighborhoods.
As our city continues to grow, it’s important that development is balanced so longtime residents and working families can continue to live and thrive here. My goal is to help ensure that Grand Prairie’s growth benefits the entire community, not just a few areas or industries.”
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
“I decided to run for office because I care about the community that has given so much to my family. Grand Prairie is where I built my business, raised my children, and connected with families through my work. Over the years, I’ve listened to residents talk about affordability, opportunity, and wanting their voices heard at City Hall.
Those conversations stayed with me. I felt a responsibility to step forward, serve, and help ensure the decisions being made reflect the needs and priorities of the people who live here. My goal is to bring a community-centered perspective to the council and work toward practical solutions that help Grand Prairie residents thrive.”
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
“I respect anyone who chooses to serve our community. What sets me apart is the perspective I bring as a small business owner, childcare provider, and someone who works directly with families in Grand Prairie every day. Through my work, I see firsthand the challenges residents face around affordability, opportunity, and access to resources.
I’m running to bring a strong community-centered voice to the council, one that prioritizes listening, transparency, and policies that support working families, small businesses, and sustainable growth for our city. My focus is on making sure the everyday experiences of residents are reflected in the decisions made at City Hall.”
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!