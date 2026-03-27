Community Calendar March 29 – April 11
Cedar Hill
Adapted Sensory Storytime
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
A specially designed storytime for children with sensory processing needs, featuring sensory activities, a visual schedule, fidget toys and flexible participation. An activity or art experience follows.
Fiber Arts Club for Adults
March 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Adults who enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, needlework and other fiber arts are invited to bring a project, share tips and connect with fellow crafters.
You Up Next — Live Music Talent Showcase
April 1, 5-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Musicians of all levels are invited for performances, jam sessions and community connection.
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
April 2, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Mayor Mason, alongside Transformation Vision, invites the community to an inspirational morning of prayer and encouragement.
Eggsapalooza
April 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
1231 E. Pleasant Run Road
Families can enjoy a day of Easter fun with egg hunts, games, prizes, candy and more.
Easter FunDay
April 4, 9 a.m.-noon
1375 New Clark Road
Children will receive eggs in pre-made bags at the end of the maze. Printed Easter Bunny photos will be available from 10 a.m. to noon.
Easter Celebration
April 4, noon-4 p.m.
330 S. Clark Road
The community is invited for games, an egg hunt, food, bounce houses and fellowship during this seasonal Easter celebration.
Coppell
Plant Swap & Bingo
March 29, 3-5 p.m.
Andy Brown Park, 260 E. Parkway Blvd.
Bring plants and seeds for a spring swap, then stay for bingo and a chance to win a plant. The event will be at the picnic tables at Andy Brown Park East at the Grand Pavilion.
Songs of the Heart
March 29, 3 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center Main Hall, 594 Burns St.
The Coppell Chamber Singers, conducted by Dr. Joshua Brown, present a program of spirituals and love songs. The Lobby Gallery opens one hour before the performance; Main Hall doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
Music and Me
April 4, 11 a.m.-noon
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Children ages 2-6 can enjoy music theory games, singing, clapping and dancing in this Notelove program. Tickets are available first come, first served 30 minutes before the program.
DeSoto
STEM/STEAM Afterschool Program
March 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
School-aged children ages 5-12 can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math in this weekly program.
Culture Club Afterschool Program
April 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Children ages 5-12 can take part in this Wednesday afterschool program focused on culture and learning.
2nd Annual Concert & Communion
April 1, 7 p.m.
DeSoto Outdoor Amphitheater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
The community is invited for an evening of worship, prayer and communion under the open sky.
Elam Book Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting
April 2, 4 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
The library will honor the legacy of Dr. Earl H. Elam with a book dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Cuentos & Stories
April 4, 1-1:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Families can enjoy bilingual stories and songs in English and Spanish during this family storytime.
Easter Egg Hunt
April 29, noon
901 N. Polk St., Ste. 101
An Easter egg hunt with a Hungry Hungry Hippos twist.
Editor’s note: This date falls outside the March 29-April 11 calendar range as submitted.
Duncanville
Lego Maniacs
March 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Children can build and create with LEGO bricks.
Craftastic
March 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Create paper crafts, collages and other simple projects. Intended for adults, but open to all ages.
Tech Tutors
April 1, 7-7:45 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Get help using personal devices or one of the library’s public computers.
Networking Luncheon
April 2, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
795 W. Wheatland Road
Join the April networking luncheon and enjoy a hamburger lunch.
Sewing Tutorial
April 4, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Learn basic sewing skills in this small-group tutorial.
Maker Time
April 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Use the makerspace for creative projects and hands-on making.
Grand Prairie
Edible Garden Class: Vegetable Production
March 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kirby Creek Garden, 3303 Corn Valley Road
The Solid Waste Department and Dallas County A&M AgriLife present this class on growing vegetables.
Grand Prairie Genealogical Society Meeting
April 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
901 Conover Drive
This program is designed to help grandparents teach younger generations about genealogy. The meeting will be offered in person and virtually.
GO Bond Election Information Session
April 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Residents can drop in to review proposed bond projects, funding impacts and visuals, and ask questions in an open-house format.
Waterfront Market
April 3, 5-10 p.m.
The Epic, 2960 Epic Place
Shop local artists, food vendors and small businesses in this market located behind Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn.
Farmers Market
April 4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
The market features locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, pastas, spices, tamales, soaps, candles and more.
Mayor’s 5K and Health Fair
April 4, 8-11:30 a.m.
120 W. Main St.
Mayor Ron Jensen’s family-friendly event includes a 5K plus a health fair with wellness booths, community resources and children’s activities.
Adopt-a-Stream Creek Cleanup
April 4, 9 a.m.-noon
Cottonwood Creek, SE 14th St.
This water-based cleanup welcomes paddlers with their own kayaks or canoes. Personal flotation devices are required on the water.
Easter Egg-Stravaganza
April 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mike Lewis Park, 2600 block of N. Carrier Parkway
Children ages 10 and younger can hunt for thousands of eggs and prizes, with photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and entertainment.
Easter Car Hop
April 4, noon
2217 W. Jefferson St.
Victory Outreach Grand Prairie hosts this free family event with games, food and Easter fun.
Easter Egg Swim
April 4, 1-6 p.m.
Kirby Creek Natatorium, 3201 Corn Valley Road
Bring a basket or bag and enjoy swimming, collecting eggs to exchange for candy, a bounce house and Easter Bunny photos. Admission is $5 per swimmer.
Irving
DFW Card Show
March 29, noon-6 p.m.
Irving Mall
Collectors, trainers and anime fans are invited to browse and connect at this fan-focused show.
Community Easter Celebration & Trunk Hunt
March 29, 4-6 p.m.
1615 W. Airport Freeway
This Easter-themed trunk hunt includes bounce houses, games, a petting zoo, hot dogs, cotton candy and more. Admission is free.
Easter Party for Teens
April 1, 4:30 p.m.
Lively Park, 909 N. O’Connor Road
Teens ages 12-18 can celebrate spring with a cookout, egg hunt, games and prizes. An IPAR card is required.
Music on Main
April 3, 7 p.m.
Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St.
Live music begins each weekend in April at Heritage Park, with food vendors and nearby restaurants adding to the festival atmosphere.
Spring Clean Up Parking Lot Sale
April 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Georgia Farrow Recreation Center, 530 Davis Drive
Shop gently used items, clothing, home décor and more from community sellers.
Easter Eggstravaganza at Plymouth Park
April 4, 10 a.m.
1714 N. Story Road
Families can enjoy soccer, egg hunts and more spring fun.
Car Care Clinic
April 4, 10 a.m.
Fleet Building, 128 N. Briery Road
Drivers can learn practical vehicle maintenance tips and demonstrations in this hands-on class.
The Irving Margarita Festival
April 4, noon-6 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
The festival features margarita tastings, live DJ entertainment, food vendors, a beer garden and a charity benefit.
Violinist Shannon Lee presented by Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra
April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 300
Violinist Shannon Lee will be featured in a program including Tchaikovsky’s Valse Scherzo and Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise.
Lancaster
AARP Tax-Aide
April 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
AARP Foundation volunteers will provide free tax return preparation.
Lancaster Eggstravaganza
April 4, 9 a.m.-noon
Community Park, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Families can celebrate spring with egg hunts and activities during this morning community event.
Family Story Time
April 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Children and caregivers can enjoy stories and movement activities that encourage a love of reading.
Lego with Alonso
April 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Children are invited to build and play with Legos.
Dallas County
Property Tax 101, a free virtual event in English and Spanish, is open to all Dallas County residents.
April 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
To receive access to the workshop, participants must register in advance by visiting bit.ly/26proptax101,or calling 214-653-6670.
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