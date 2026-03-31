Rambler announces transition to expanded digital publication
Twenty-three years ago, the original business plan for the Irving Rambler included a provision for the future: to operate as a weekly newspaper until it became both fiscally and operationally feasible to evolve into a daily digital publication, complemented by a weekly print digest.
That time has arrived.
Beginning March 31, the Rambler will launch a new e-edition, published Tuesday through Friday, alongside limited print circulation four days a week. Our current Saturday edition will continue unchanged in its traditional print format.
The new weekday editions will be produced in a smaller commuter-style tabloid format, designed for easy digital access, downloading, and printing. Meanwhile, the weekend edition will remain a full broadsheet, preserving its familiar design and comprehensive coverage. As a digest, the weekend edition will include selected content from the weekday digital editions, though not all material will be duplicated.
Recent changes in Texas law in 2025 have strengthened our ability to publish legal notices across both print and digital platforms. These updates allow for the acceptance of digital notices in certain counties without local newspapers. As the Rambler already meets all requirements of a legal newspaper, we are fully authorized to publish legal notices in both formats.
Under Texas Government Code Sec. 2051.044, a qualifying newspaper must:
- Devote at least 25 percent of its content to general interest items
- Be published at least once each week
- Be entered as second-class postal matter in the county of publication
- Have been published regularly and continuously for at least 12 months
The Rambler meets and exceeds these standards.
To further ensure the integrity and legality of all published notices, we will provide limited print distribution of our weekday digital editions. In addition, all legal notices will continue to appear in our weekend print edition, ensuring broad community access and compliance as we expand our digital presence.
This transition marks a significant step forward in our mission to serve the communities we represent with timely, accessible, and reliable local news both in print and online.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
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