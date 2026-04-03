TxDMV warns about ongoing text scam
April 03, 2026
Austin––Don’t tap that link! Fraudsters are flooding phones with fake violation notices designed to scare and steal. Drivers across Texas have reported receiving alarming messages that falsely claim to be from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) or similarly named agencies.
These texts often threaten immediate prosecution, suspension of vehicle registration, or loss of driving privileges due to unpaid traffic tickets, toll violations, or other infractions. They typically include a link urging recipients to pay fines immediately to avoid further penalties. These scams are designed to steal personal and financial information.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is not a law enforcement agency and does not issue or collect fines for toll or traffic violations. It also does not communicate about alleged registration violations through unsolicited text messages.
If you receive a suspicious message:
- Do not click any links.
- Do not reply or share personal information.
- Report the message to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.
SOURCE The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles
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