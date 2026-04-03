Homeowner’s insurance can help with roof damage
-
Is my roof info correct? Ask your agent if the age and material of your roof are correct on your policy. Tell your insurance company if you replace your roof so they can update the age.
-
How much will my policy pay for roof damage? Some policies pay the full cost of a new roof. Others pay less based on the roof’s age and condition. Many policies reduce coverage based on your roof’s age and materials.
-
What’s my deductible? A deductible is what you pay before your company will pay. The deductible for wind and hail damage is often more than for other damage. If it is, you’ll pay more out of pocket to fix your roof.
-
Will you cover my roof if it’s in bad shape? Your policy might not pay if your roof is damaged. When you fix or replace your roof, ask your company if they can add roof coverage back to your policy.
-
Can I get a discount if I replace my roof? New roofs often get a better rate than older ones. If you replace your roof, consider materials resistant to wind, hail, or fire. Some companies give discounts for roofs with those materials.
-
If part of my roof was damaged, will my policy replace the entire roof? Your company might not pay to replace the entire roof, even if the new shingles don’t match the old ones perfectly.
-
When should I file a claim? You can file a claim if a storm, tree, or something else damages your roof.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!