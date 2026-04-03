DART president announces she will step down
April 03, 2026
Dallas—Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) President & Chief Executive Officer Nadine S. Lee recently informed the DART Board of Directors that she will not seek an extension of her current contract, concluding a tenure marked by operational transformation.
Lee, who has served as president & CEO since July 2021, said the decision comes after careful reflection on the agency’s progress and its path forward.
“It has been the honor of my career to lead this extraordinary organization and to work alongside more than 3,800 dedicated employees who move North Texas forward every day,” Lee said. “Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused, and better positioned to serve our growing region.”
Board Chair Randall Bryant thanked Lee for her leadership and commitment to the agency.
“Nadine stepped into this role at a very challenging moment for the transit industry and helped guide DART through recovery while setting a clear strategic direction for the future,” Bryant said. “Her leadership strengthened operations, improved safety and reliability, and positioned DART to remain a critical mobility partner for the region.”
Lee said she remains focused on continuing the agency’s work during the remainder of her tenure.
“Our team has laid the foundation for the next era of transit in North Texas,” Lee said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our Board, our member cities, and our community partners as we move forward together.”
The recruitment process will begin immediately, and additional details regarding leadership transition plans, including the announcement of an interim CEO, will be made in the coming weeks.
SOURCE Dallas Area Rapid Transit
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