Federal funding to support FIFA World Cup ™
April 03, 2026
Arlington—The North Central Texas Council of Governments has been designated to manage and distribute more than $61 million in federal funds to support safety, security, operations, and transportation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
The funding includes $51.5 million to be spread across the North Texas region in a historic $625 million grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bolster security preparations ahead of the tournament, as well as $10.03 million from the Federal Transit Administration to enhance public transportation services across the region.
North Texas will use the funding to help prepare for what is expected to be one of the largest global sporting events ever held in North America.
“Serving in this role reflects the core mission of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, bringing local governments together to solve complex regional challenges,” said Todd Little, the executive director of NCTCOG. “By coordinating these resources and supporting our partners, we are helping ensure North Texas is prepared to deliver a safe, successful and globally competitive World Cup.”
NCTCOG was selected by the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee and the Office of the Governor to serve as the grant administrator for the FEMA funds, a role formally approved by its Executive Board on Thursday.
In this capacity, NCTCOG will manage the funds and coordinate distribution to local governments, ensuring compliance with grant requirements, providing guidance and training to subrecipients, and overseeing reimbursement, documentation, and audit readiness in partnership with state and regional stakeholders.
“Extensive, collaborative planning has taken place across jurisdictions and at every level of government to strengthen our region’s preparedness,” said Maribel Martinez-Mejia, director of emergency preparedness for NCTCOG. “This grant provides critical resources to support our public safety and security partners, ensuring the plans we’ve developed can be fully implemented to deliver a safe and secure experience for North Texas.”
The $10.03 million in transit funding will support expanded service, improved access to venues and fan events, and increased capacity to accommodate the anticipated surge in ridership as millions of visitors travel to North Texas.
“This investment will help ensure our region is prepared to move fans safely and efficiently throughout North Texas,” said Karla Windsor, senior program manager, Land Use and Mobility Options, for the NCTCOG Transportation Department. “By strengthening our transit network and coordinating across agencies, we are building a system that will deliver a seamless experience for residents and visitors alike.”
The funding is part of a $100.3 million investment from the Federal Transit Administration to support public transit systems in U.S. host cities.
This summer, there will be nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, including a semifinal. Dallas will also host the official FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas at Fair Park and serve as the central hub for tournament coordination with the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
“The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for North Texas,” Little said. “Through strong regional partnerships and strategic investment, we are positioning our communities to welcome the world, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and coordination.”
SOURCE North Central Texas Council of Governments
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