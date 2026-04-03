COMMUNITY CALENDAR April 5–11
CEDAR HILL
Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt
April 5, 11 a.m.
1098 S. Clark Rd.
Bring your friends, family and neighbors for a fun-filled community celebration.
Ladies Hiking Meet-Up
April 9, 9–10:30 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Open to all experience levels. Enjoy nature, conversation and community.
Spring Native Plant Sale
April 11, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Shop native plants that support local wildlife and conservation.
COPPELL
Budget Town Hall
April 7, 6 p.m.
255 E. Parkway Blvd.
Discussion on the state’s impact on the city budget.
Crave Coppell
April 10, 5–8 p.m.
Old Town Coppell
Food, music and tastings from local restaurants.
Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class
April 11, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Rd.
Learn emergency response skills (non-certification).
Spring Bird Migration Workshop
April 11, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
STEAMspark Spring Recital: Around the World
April 11, 1 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
2026 Graduation Bash
April 11, 5–8 p.m.
Old Town Square
Community celebration with food and music.
DESOTO
City Council Meeting
April 7, 6–9 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
Culture Club Afterschool Program
April 8, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off
April 11, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
620 N. Westmoreland Rd.
Aquatic & Recreation Center Ribbon Cutting
April 11, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
1400 Academy Way
Food trucks and family activities.
Reading Tails: Therapy Dogs
April 11, 2–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
Children read to trained therapy dogs.
DUNCANVILLE
Easter in the Park
April 5, 3–7 p.m.
515 Hill City Dr.
Family picnic with music and prizes.
Operation: Clean Duncanville
April 11, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Armstrong Park Pavilion, 206 James Collins Blvd.
Community cleanup; volunteers receive lunch.
Concert in the Park: Prince Djae & The Vibe Crew
April 11, 6–10 p.m.
100 James Collins Blvd.
Free event with food trucks and live music.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Edible Garden Class: Fruit Production
April 7, 6–7:30 p.m.
Kirby Creek Garden, 3303 Corn Valley Rd.
City Council Meeting
April 7, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
GO Bond Information Session
April 9, 6:30–8 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center
Johnson Creek Cleanup
April 11, 8–11 a.m.
2620 Ave. K
Rain Barrel Class
April 11, 10 a.m.
317 N. Belt Line Rd.
GO Bond Information Session
April 11, 1:30–3 p.m.
Warmack Library
HUTCHINS
City Council Meeting
April 6, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
400 N. J.J. Lemmon Rd.
IRVING
Pollinator Garden Seminar
April 8, 7–8 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library
I Celebrate Irving: Family Game Night
April 10, 6 p.m.
Lively Pointe Youth Center
Music on Main
April 10, 7 p.m.
Heritage Park
Spring Pollinator Walk
April 11, 8–10 a.m.
Canyon Crest Park
Pickleball Tournament
April 11, 10 a.m.
Mustang Park Recreation Center
Vintage Car Show
April 11, 2 p.m.
South Irving Library
Dallas Reggae Festival
April 11–12, 1–11 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza
LANCASTER
STEAM Sunday
April 5, 2–4 p.m.
150 E. 1st St.
Free Men’s Workout Group
April 7 & 9, 5:30–6:30 a.m.
250 N. Dallas Ave.
AARP Tax-Aide
April 9, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga
April 9, 2–2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center
Family Camp Out
April 10, 6–11 p.m.
Roy Crawford Park
Moth Night
April 10, 7:30–8:30 p.m.
Roy Crawford Park
Youth Financial Education Workshop
April 11, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
150 E. 1st St.
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