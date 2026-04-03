DeSoto voters to decide Place 4 council race
April 03, 2026
DeSoto—As DeSoto prepares for its May 2 election, voters will choose between two candidates seeking to represent Place 4 on the City Council: David “DaWud” Edgerson and Brian Wesley.
To help residents make an informed choice, The Rambler asked each candidate questions about their background, goals and vision for DeSoto. Their responses were limited to 200 words. If the responses exceeded 200 words, they were cut at the 200th word.
Brian Wesley
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Desoto citizens today or in the near future?
I believe they are concerned about how we will proceed with the development and expansion of Desoto. The prospects of Desoto and its potential outlook are also subjects of interest. I believe they are interested in how we will advance citizen-to-citizen, officials-to-citizen, and officials-to-official interactions—promoting constructive engagement and transparent dialogue.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
Taking the time to listen genuinely demonstrates my commitment to engaging with citizens. I believe in fostering connections that bring residents and their elected representatives closer together. It is of great importance that I communicate with clarity and effectiveness, ensuring that their voices are heard unequivocally as officials convey information or make decisions.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I am well-equipped for this endeavor through my faith, family support, education, professionalism, experience as an athletic and instructional coach, and business owner background. Collectively, these aspects contribute to my unique qualifications and perspective.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I am honored to be on the ballot for City Place 4. I have a genuine belief in the city of Desoto. I am undertaking this endeavor based on my foundational principles: faith, family, and service.
David “DaWud” Edgerson
1. What issues do you feel are most important for DeSoto citizens today or in the near
future?
One of the chief concerns for DeSoto citizens is that which is realized by the rest of the state and nation—affordability. DeSoto citizens have expressed a concern for the property tax rate being higher than its surrounding neighboring cities. In addition to the tax rate, DeSoto citizens want to have assurance that their tax dollars are being managed with the greatest fiduciary care.
Another important issue for DeSoto citizens continues to be public safety. For the most part, DeSoto residents feel comfortable in their neighborhoods during the day, but not so much at night. The general sentiment is a desire for more police visibility, as well as increased efforts toward crime prevention.
Another area of concern would be for the image of the city. Many residents report that DeSoto is slowly becoming less and less desirable. Infrastructure such as street maintenance goes a long way. Code enforcement could be increased, especially for those egregious or repeat offenders. Although there are great things happening in the city. We need to do a better job of marketing the positives for our All-America City.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
Because I intend to represent the citizens of DeSoto, my main priorities would be to address their immediate concerns. Fortunately for me, the concerns of my fellow citizens align with my platform issues: A) Complete and Total Transparency within City Government. B) Fiscal Responsibility C) Community Cohesiveness.
A) The citizens of DeSoto deserve truth and transparency I believe the way we retain the confidence of the citizenry is to be totally transparent with government decisions, especially those that involve tax dollars.
B) Stewardship is at the heart of what we do as public servants. A significant piece of at is stewardship of the city’s finances. Whether we are addressing the general budget or capital improvements, fiscal responsibility and accountability has to be paramount. Fiscal responsibility also includes economic development of the city.
C) DeSoto is a city of choice for most residents because of its near-perfection ingredients of size, accessibility, and mix between urban, suburban, and small-town (almost rural) nature. With increased transparency in government and greater communication with all citizens, this helps to avoid misunderstandings and the proliferation of rumors.
Those are the things that will produce coalescence and unity among our citizens.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
As understand it, the other candidate on the ballot for DeSoto City Council – Place 4 is an educator just like me. I cannot speak to his specific accomplishments or accolades, I can only share what I can bring to the city. Throughout my career, I have been successful in improving schools in the urban, suburban, and rural communities. I have managed large budgets for a high school within a 6A district. And I have created entities that have resulted in student and staff satisfaction, as well as parents and the general public at large. In short, I am not a stranger at working on teams and building coalitions that seek to improve the constituency we serve. And I mention team because it is imperative to work as a collaborative force. That includes working through sticking points of disagreement until a solution is crafted that benefits the community as a whole, while reporting out along the continuum.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I’ve been a servant leader my whole adult life. Whatever position I’ve been fortunate to attain, I always led from the position of a servant’s heart. Yes, I have platform issues that I’ve presented. But, my will to serve comes from being able to serve the people of DeSoto, Texas. I have over three decades of serving not just children, but families, and whole entire communities as I traversed the educational landscape. I started my career in the DFW metro-plex. And I finished my career in this same North Texas region. I went from substitute teacher to Director of education before I decided to retire. Although, I am finished with that chapter of my life, I am not through serving. Asking for the vote of the citizens of my city is my way committing to giving back and paying it forward for the next generations to come.
I am not merely seeking an office. I am asking for the chance to continue to serve in the place I call home—the best within The Best Southwest.
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