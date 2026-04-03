Candidates share visions for city’s future

Irving—As Irving approaches its May 2 election, voters will soon decide who will lead the city into its next chapter. Three candidates, Al Zapanta, Olivia Novelo Abreu and Zhanae Jackson, are vying for the mayor’s seat, each bringing their own perspectives and priorities to the race.
To help residents make an informed choice, The Rambler
asked each candidate a series of questions about their background, goals and vision for Irving. Their responses were limited to 200 words. If the responses exceeded 200 words, the reply was cut off at the 200th word. If a candidate choose to not answer a question, the space following it is left blank.
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
First and foremost, I will make sure to continue capitalizing on the fine work already in place. I sincerely believe that education is the key component in most endeavors, We must make an effort to emphasize learning about the cultures that permeate our city in every aspect of our lives.
I can only reflect on the 40+ years I have lived in Irving, when less than 100,000 people called it home. And how I literally had to travel to neighboring places in order to find ingredients for my Mexican Cuisine.
It continues to delight me the faces I see, diversity present all around me, with languages spoken with flair and pride.
I would have never envisioned this wonderful and explosive growth of cultures. I just love being a part of this community.
2. As mayor, what would be your main priorities for the city?
1. I understand citizens want Government transparency, and although already in place, I will make sure it is more readily available i more shapes and forms.
2. The city has aged, and we must continue to address the infrastructure. From paving new and repaving old roads; having enough water for our businesses and residents; maintaining utility poles that need to be inspected periodically for maximum safety, and overall, listen to our people to guide us in the process.
3. A more efficient manner to organize the public, private and non-profits that serve the city. Reaching the most vulnerable and making sure their lives continue to be meaningful. Having worked with people from infants to Senior Citizens, I know firsthand how it feels to ask for help when needed. I also perceive the joy of being awarded or the despair of having been denied.
4. Involve the young in opportunities to grow, as they look into their unlimited potential. These minds need to see what the future holds when making the right choices.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates.
I am a naturalized citizen, who thanks America every second for having a passport that entails all the dreams I ever had.
I was born and raised.in Mexico, having moved to the United States of America for educational purposes. Once I established my family here, the Irving Independent School District formed my daughters’ character through exceptional schooling. From Barton to Crockett and Irving High, those memories fill my heart with pride and joy. They both moved on to earning degrees in Civil and Mechanical Engineering.
I am a mathematician and an accountant, having earned my Bachelor of Arts from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, as the Salutatorian. My Master of Arts in Linguistics, with a specialty in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) was granted by Columbia University in New York City. And my Doctor of Education degree was awarded by Texas A&M Commerce.
I am fully bilingual and speak several other languages, plus understand most world cultures.
I worked extensively in Mexico in both, private and public sectors. Elected and selected, as a tenured professor from the National University Autonomous of Mexico to Training Director for the Mexican IRS, where I oversaw the myriad aspects of taxation.
4. Is there any other information you would like to add?
Yes!
OLIVIA for Mayor of Irving
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
Affordability, access to opportunity, and responsible growth are the most urgent issues facing Irving. As a wife and a mother, I understand how rising costs impact household decisions — from housing to childcare to long-term financial planning.
Irving should be a city where hard work still leads to homeownership, stability, and upward mobility. Many young professionals, even those with degrees, are struggling to find attainable homes and strong local career pathways. That’s a warning sign.
Irving must prioritize attainable housing, stronger local hiring coordination, and development that benefits residents first. We have a strong foundation — now we must ensure opportunity is accessible for this generation and the next.
2. As mayor, what would be your main priorities for the city?
My priorities would be expanding local hiring pipelines, strengthening small businesses, promoting attainable family housing, and modernizing our city’s infrastructure (physically and digitally) responsibly.
As a mom, I think about the kind of city my child will grow up in — one where graduates can build careers locally, families can afford homes, and neighborhoods remain stable.
My focus is building a city that works not just for today’s residents, but for our children who will shape Irving’s future.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I represent a generation navigating affordability and workforce challenges firsthand — not as an abstract issue, but as lived reality.
As a wife, mother, and young professional, I understand the importance of economic stability at the household level. That perspective drives my focus on measurable outcomes: local job access, attainable housing, small business support, and responsible innovation.
I bring urgency without recklessness and modernization without instability.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
This campaign is about ensuring Irving’s growth strengthens families, not strains them.
I deeply respect the work that built this city, and I believe we can uphold those values while adapting to today’s economic realities. My commitment is to contribute meaningfully — to create a smarter, more secure, and more affordable Irving for families like mine and for generations to come.
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
1. What qualifies you to serve as Mayor?
Rochelle and I have been residents of Irving since 2005. I’ve had the honor of serving three terms as Irving City Councilman for District 6. I served 36 years as a military officer and have held several Presidential appointments, including White House Fellow to the Secretary of Transportation and Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior. In the private sector, I retired from ARCO Oil & Gas as Director of Government Affairs. I have served on numerous local and national non-profits, providing me with broad experience and a unique perspectives.
2. As mayor, what would be your main priorities for the city?
2. How do you propose to manage budgetary challenges while maintaining service levels?
I will follow Irving’s established committee structure while incorporating input from City Management, Boards and Commissions, and residents. City resources will be managed with responsibility, transparency, and a focus on meeting community priorities.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
3. Inter-government relationships: how should your city work with other agencies?
With extensive experience at Federal, State, and County levels, I will work closely with Texas legislators, the Governor’s Office, our Congressional delegation, and Federal agencies. Collaboration and clear communication are essential to align agency efforts with the City’s objectives.
4. Standards of Behavior: policies to protect residents from discrimination I support strict adherence to federal and state laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the Texas Labor Code, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.
Irving’s diversity—home to over 90 nationalities—is a strength, and I will continue promoting a culture of respect and inclusion. The City’s ethics policy focuses on election-related and lobbying activities.
5. Public transportation: future growth or changes
We will continue our partnership with DART under a new agreement that reduces the City’s contribution in line with decreased ridership, freeing resources for alternative transportation solutions. The goal is to provide a reliable, efficient service that meets the community’s priorities.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
6. Challenges and opportunities
Key challenges include balancing business and residential development, including affordable housing, while leveraging Irving’s strategic location, highway access, and proximity to DFW Airport. Our youth represent one of the City’s greatest opportunities for the future. I strongly believe in their potential, which is why I founded the Future Leaders of Irving Program in 2010 in collaboration with the Irving Independent School District. The program’s mission is to identify, educate, and empower graduating seniors to become the next generation of business and civic leaders of the City of Irving.