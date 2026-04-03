Letter to the Editor
April 03, 2026
Dear Editor:
I saw an article recently in the Irving Rambler about the Irving Public Library.
Unfortunately, your reporter only reported one side of the library issue and interviewed no one knowledgeable in this matter from the other side. Your reporter quotes an out of town activist rather than local residents? Your article promoting one viewpoint is a type of censorship of other viewpoints.
I have been involved for nearly seven years and have brought to light the content of books for minors procured by the library and justified under the guise of ‘diversity’. We have always said that we are not against diverse characters in books, however, we are against the sexual obscene, graphic and explicit content to minors promoting hooking up in polyamory sex, with strangers, sadism, with teachers, group oral and anal sex, sending nude pictures of oneself, nonconsensual sex, even sex with dead bodies and the promotion of transgender procedures to minors while not carrying books about the danger of trans procedures to minors.
The Llano county 5th circuit court decision in May of 2025 affirmed the right of local communities to curate their libraries (not the national organization of the American library Association, not publishers) and these national organizations are not the responsible parties for reviewing and purchasing material for our city and ensuring they follow state laws and local policy, the library director and staff are the responsible parties.
We also have viewpoint discrimination in library materials against Christians, Muslims, Hindus and hispanic materials. There are no resources for the young pre-teen and teen encouraging the perspective of waiting to date or waiting to engage in intercourse, to respect themselves and others, help for the pregnant teenager that is not abortion is not available, information on abstinence and STDs is almost non-existent. These materials; coming of age, heterosexual and LGBTQ have the perspective that ALL sexual activity is sexual positive. There were only 30 ESL materials purchased in 2025 for Hispanics while Irving ethnically is 43% Hispanic? How is the library representing the Hispanics?
I am very disappointed in the lack of due diligence and objectivity by your newspaper and reporter.
Years ago one your reporters did an article about explicit books to minors, she did try to be objective.
I spoke with her and she also interviewed the assistant city manager at the time, James Childers. She interviewed both sides. She told me personally that the material I gave her to read was appalling and she came away, as a single mother, saying that she will NEVER let her children in the library by themselves due to the explicit content promoted to children and teens. The vice squad police officer who was required to read the material said the same. A university professor, who identifies as gay, read the material and was appalled by the contents and that this material is against parental rights.
I am disappointed in the lack of ethics of the Irving Rambler.
Viki Norman
Editor’s Note:
Unfortunately, your reporter only reported one side of the library issue and interviewed no one knowledgeable in this matter from the other side. Your reporter quotes an out of town activist rather than local residents? Your article promoting one viewpoint is a type of censorship of other viewpoints.
I have been involved for nearly seven years and have brought to light the content of books for minors procured by the library and justified under the guise of ‘diversity’. We have always said that we are not against diverse characters in books, however, we are against the sexual obscene, graphic and explicit content to minors promoting hooking up in polyamory sex, with strangers, sadism, with teachers, group oral and anal sex, sending nude pictures of oneself, nonconsensual sex, even sex with dead bodies and the promotion of transgender procedures to minors while not carrying books about the danger of trans procedures to minors.
The Llano county 5th circuit court decision in May of 2025 affirmed the right of local communities to curate their libraries (not the national organization of the American library Association, not publishers) and these national organizations are not the responsible parties for reviewing and purchasing material for our city and ensuring they follow state laws and local policy, the library director and staff are the responsible parties.
We also have viewpoint discrimination in library materials against Christians, Muslims, Hindus and hispanic materials. There are no resources for the young pre-teen and teen encouraging the perspective of waiting to date or waiting to engage in intercourse, to respect themselves and others, help for the pregnant teenager that is not abortion is not available, information on abstinence and STDs is almost non-existent. These materials; coming of age, heterosexual and LGBTQ have the perspective that ALL sexual activity is sexual positive. There were only 30 ESL materials purchased in 2025 for Hispanics while Irving ethnically is 43% Hispanic? How is the library representing the Hispanics?
I am very disappointed in the lack of due diligence and objectivity by your newspaper and reporter.
Years ago one your reporters did an article about explicit books to minors, she did try to be objective.
I spoke with her and she also interviewed the assistant city manager at the time, James Childers. She interviewed both sides. She told me personally that the material I gave her to read was appalling and she came away, as a single mother, saying that she will NEVER let her children in the library by themselves due to the explicit content promoted to children and teens. The vice squad police officer who was required to read the material said the same. A university professor, who identifies as gay, read the material and was appalled by the contents and that this material is against parental rights.
I am disappointed in the lack of ethics of the Irving Rambler.
Viki Norman
Editor’s Note:
The article referenced in the Letter to the Editor is Residents debate proposed library policy changes published in the March 28, 2026, issue of the Rambler.
The article was written about the library board meeting held on March 23 and reflects the observations of the reporter in attendance.
The article does not violate the ethical or editorial standards of The Rambler.
We regret that Ms. Norman felt disappointed by the article.
The article was written about the library board meeting held on March 23 and reflects the observations of the reporter in attendance.
The article does not violate the ethical or editorial standards of The Rambler.
We regret that Ms. Norman felt disappointed by the article.
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