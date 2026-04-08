Elsie N. Granado
April 08, 2026
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Elsie N. Granado, age 94, of Irving, Texas. Elsie passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving. She was born on April 21, 1931, in San Jacinto, Masbate, Philippines.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Susana Barsaga Nuevo and Federico Nuevo; her beloved husband of 42 years, Regalado “Reggie” Granado; and her cherished daughter, Martha Ruston.
She leaves behind a loving family who will forever honor her memory, including her children: George Granado (wife, Chona), Gilbert Granado, and Glenn Granado (wife, Michelle); her son-in-law, Matthew Ruston; her grandchildren: Matthew Granado, Kaitlyn Hickey (husband, Cole), Ali Granado Sanchez (husband, Kevin), Zachary Granado (wife, Madison), Nathaniel Ruston, and Samuel Ruston; and her great-grandchildren: Addalyn, Ronin, Eliseo, and Evangeline. She is also lovingly remembered by her many cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cherished friends who became like family.
Elsie graduated from the University of the Philippines with a degree in Accounting and went on to work in hospital administration and at the Central Bank of the Philippines. After moving to Dallas in 1973, she became a CPA and built a successful career working with several companies in the food and décor industries before retiring at age 68.
Her journey to the United States was a remarkable act of courage and faith. Traveling alone with four young children, ages 2 to 7, she joined her husband in Dallas, where they became devoted members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
In 1978, the family moved to Irving, where Elsie and Reggie joined the community of St Luke’s Catholic Church, enrolled their children in the school, served as Eucharistic Ministers and in other programs.
Elsie’s prayer life and deep spirituality were always at the center of who she was. In the 1990s, she and Reggie, helped establish the Our Lady of Perpetual Help novena prayer group at St. Luke which met every Wednesday evening until very recently, and where the image that they helped sponsor remains displayed today.
Her devotion to the way of St. Francis of Assisi led her to be professed into the Secular Franciscan Order on November 24, 1996. She also played a role in establishing the Señor Santo Niño Fraternity in Dallas, a faith community that became a source of strength and a guiding presence in her daily walk with the Lord.
Elsie’s legacy is one of love, faith, and family. Her strength, kindness, and devotion to those she loved will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Funeral services were Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 202 S MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75060. Her burial followed at the Calvary Hill Cemetery.
Services was under the direction of the Colonial Funeral Home of Irving Chapel, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, TX
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