Robert (Bob) “Coach” Kauffman
April 08, 2026
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) “Coach” Kauffman, 92, of Irving. He passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Grapevine. Coach was born December 12, 1933, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Chester and Mabel Kauffman.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of East High School in Cleveland, Ohio, he joined the Army in December 1955 as part of the artillery division serving in Germany, was an accounting major at The Ohio State University, graduating in three years, thereafter taking a job with Arthur Anderson in New York, transferring to Dallas soon after. Later he worked for NCH Corporation of Irving, in the Tax Department for 35 years before retiring in 2002. Bob coached in the Irving Soccer Association for 17 seasons, teams including the Rascals and Lightening, earning him the name of “Coach” by many who loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, LaVon Kauffman; daughter, Tiffany Sladish and partner, Ben Ward; son, Jonathan Sladish and wife, Sam Sladish; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kauffman; grandchildren, Nikki Sullivan, Ryan Kauffman, Ravyn Kauffman, Lily Sladish, Isla Sladish; sister, Doris Dickman and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jeannie Nolan and son, Richard Lee Kauffman.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Irving. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Memorial Garden in Irving.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!