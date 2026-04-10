Irving voters to decide Place 6 council race
April 10, 2026
Irving—As Irving approaches its May 2 election, voters will soon decide who will help guide the city into its next chapter.
Two candidates, Dana Collins and Fahad Ahmed, are vying for Place 6 on the Irving City Council, each bringing distinct perspectives and priorities to the race.
The seat is open following the departure of Councilman Al Zapanta, who left the position to run for mayor.
Sushil Patel had also filed as a candidate but has since ended his campaign.
To help residents make an informed decision, The Rambler asked each candidate a series of questions about their background, goals and vision for Irving. Their responses were limited to 200 words per question.
Dana Collins
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
Irving District 6 cares about building and maintaining successful communities. Residents want a City Council focused on delivering the best city services and protecting their homes as investments. Families need to feel safe. In District 6 that means attacking property crime through intercity cooperation and going after repeat offenders. For fire and rescue, we need to make sure the stations in our district have the staff and equipment they need to handle recent growth, including nearby data center construction. Irving needs a City Council that works as hard for its families as they work for themselves. What it does not need is a City Council distracted by politically motivated wastes of taxpayer time and money.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
I will prioritize families. The success of our district and Irving as a whole is built on the families that have chosen to make this city home. Families invest in the community and help our schools and businesses thrive. City services like police, fire, libraries, and parks need to be best in class to keep the families we have and attract new ones. Other cities have been winning the battle for relocating families while Irving, Coppell, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISDs have all closed schools due to falling enrollment. Irving and District 6 need to be the obvious choice for families looking to relocate, and we get there by building on what we already do well. We can add quality single-family neighborhoods by using Public Improvement Districts and other forward-thinking approaches that fund land, utility, and road improvements without adding to the city budget or raising taxes.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I have over twenty years of combined military and legal experience making tough decisions and finding creative solutions. I hold a law degree and an MBA from the University of Texas and have spent my career working with leading aerospace and defense companies to make sure our troops have the best technology available. I grew up in Dallas. When my service in the Army ended, my wife and I chose to raise our three kids in Irving. For the past eleven years we have been proud residents of Hackberry Creek, and now we want to use those skills to give back to the community we love. I know what it is like to be busy with family and life and to simply want a city government that works for you without the drama and without wasting your tax dollars.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
Irving is an amazing place to live. We need a City Council focused on delivering quality city services rather than chasing national and state political debates. Our zoning decisions should build on the strengths and character of our neighborhoods, including working closely with Las Colinas and local HOAs for the betterment of District 6. Our City Council needs to provide clear leadership and direction to city employees so they can efficiently meet the needs of our community. For my full platform and ideas for improving Irving please visit facebook.com/Collins4CityCouncil
Fahad Ahmed
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
The issues I hear most from residents are public safety, infrastructure, quality of life, and responsible growth. People want safer neighborhoods, better maintained roads and sidewalks, and confidence that city decisions are being made with residents in mind. I also believe Irving must pay close attention to how growth is managed. Development should strengthen our community, not outpace infrastructure or reduce quality of life. Residents want a city government that listens, communicates clearly, and stays focused on the basics that affect daily life.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
My priorities would be safer neighborhoods, stronger infrastructure, responsible development, and better responsiveness from city government. I want to help ensure roads, sidewalks, and public spaces are maintained properly and that residents feel heard when they bring concerns forward. I also want to support smart, balanced growth that protects neighborhoods, respects taxpayers, and keeps Irving a strong city for families and businesses. Just as important, I want city government to be more practical, responsive, and focused on solving problems well.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is that I bring a combination of private-sector leadership, community leadership, and practical problem-solving experience. My background includes leadership roles at Microsoft and Google, years of entrepreneurship, service as President of the Valley Ranch Master Association, and experience on Irving’s Planning and Zoning Commission. This role requires someone who can step in and contribute from day one, not learn on the job. I have worked through complex issues, built consensus among different groups, and stayed focused on real outcomes. I believe Irving needs steady, serious, experienced leadership.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I am running because I care deeply about Irving and believe residents deserve leadership that is thoughtful, accountable, and grounded in service. This campaign is not about politics for its own sake. It is about making sure the city remains safe, well-managed, and focused on the needs of the people who live here. I want residents to know that I take this responsibility seriously and that I would work to represent all of District 6 with fairness, professionalism, and respect.
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