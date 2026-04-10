Four candidates compete for GPISD at-large seat
April 10, 2026
Grand Prairie—Voters will decide who will help guide the future of Grand Prairie Independent School District during the May 2 election.
Four candidates are on the ballot for the At-Large Place 3 seat, each bringing their own perspectives and priorities to the race.
To help residents make an informed choice, The Rambler asked each candidate three questions about their background, goals and vision for GPISD.
Their responses provide insight into how each candidate approaches the role and the issues facing the district.
Robert Williams
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie School District?
One change I would like to see in GPISD is a stronger shift from reactive decision making to more proactive planning. As Grand Prairie’s population continues to grow toward more than 213,000 residents, our school district is facing a different trend with declining enrollment and increasing financial pressure. When challenges such as budget shortfalls or potential school closures arise, the district should already have long-term indicators in place to help trustees anticipate those situations rather than respond to them after the fact.
I believe GPISD should strengthen its long-term planning by implementing 3-to-5-year financial and enrollment forecasting tools that provide early warnings on enrollment changes, facility utilization, and budget trends. This would allow the board to make thoughtful and transparent decisions that minimize disruption for students and families.
Additionally, GPISD must continue focusing on three key priorities: ensuring every student has access to strong academic support, supporting teachers through competitive compensation and professional development, and maintaining safe, well-equipped campuses that support student learning.
My goal is to help ensure GPISD remains financially responsible, academically strong, and a top choice for Grand Prairie families.
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
I decided to run for the GPISD School Board (At-Large Place 3)because this is an important moment for our district, and the timing presents both a challenge and an opportunity. While Grand Prairie continues to grow, GPISD is navigating challenges that require thoughtful leadership and strong community engagement.
A central theme of my platform is ensuring GPISD grows stronger as Grand Prairie grows. I believe our district has the opportunity to build on its strengths while preparing for the future with responsible leadership and clear direction.
As a parent in this district, the future of our schools matters to me. I want to help ensure GPISD continues to provide strong academic opportunities for every student, supports and values our teachers, and maintains safe, well-equipped campuses where students can learn and succeed.
Ultimately, I decided to run because I believe GPISD has the opportunity to grow stronger alongside our community while remaining financially responsible and a district that families trust and choose for their children.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart from the other candidates is the financial and operational perspective I bring to the role. With 35 years of experience in the airline industry, I have developed strong financial and analytical skills that allow me to quickly understand budgets, spending trends, and how complex organizations allocate resources.
School boards are responsible for overseeing large public budgets and making decisions that impact students, educators, and taxpayers. I believe trustees must clearly understand district finances and ensure resources are used efficiently, transparently, and in ways that support student success.
My approach focuses on responsible budgeting, long-term planning, and ensuring GPISD remains competitive as families consider their education options. That means promoting transparency in spending, using financial and enrollment trends to guide decision making, and ensuring resources are focused where they matter most: supporting classrooms, educators, and students.
As a trustee, my responsibility is to help ensure GPISD remains stable, accountable, and focused on student success while supporting and developing our educators.
Incumbent Gloria Carillo
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie School District?
I believe GPISD is doing well even with the many challenges to public school financing in Texas and across our country. If I could change anything, I would like to see our state financially support public education to a much larger degree rather than cutting critical funding in recent years. GPISD is known as a District of Innovation and School Choice. We conducted our 15th annual Grand Prairie ISD Experience on Saturday, March 7, 2026. With this annual event, GPISD highlighted the programs we offer our students for parents and students. These are all strong ways GPISD continues to support our community.
GPISD is an open-enrollment district which means that any student can apply to attend any school in GPISD. Attendance zones do not determine a child's learning experience in Grand Prairie. Our district offers Pre-K for ages 3 and 4 and college and career programs where our students can earn an associate degree while still in high school. Our career and technical education programs are workplace-ready, and students earn industry certifications through our many STEM and CTE choices. Our fine arts programs provide arts programming for all students which research shows contributes to overall academic success.
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
I believe my background and education have prepared me to serve as a trustee on the Grand Prairie ISD School Board. I received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Dallas Baptist University. My husband and I raised our three children in Grand Prairie, and they all attended our public schools. All of our children attended college, received degrees and have professional careers. I believe that all of us should use our talents and our passions to be involved in our communities. My decision to run for office was made with the advice of friends, my family and many members of the Grand Prairie community. I hope to continue to serve our community as a board trustee and look forward to another run for office in 2026.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I believe that my extensive community involvement sets me apart from the other candidates. I was elected to the GPISD Board of Trustees in 2017 and have served in every leadership position on the board. I am on the YMCA Advisory Board; Grand Prairie Parks and Recreation-Hall of Fame; President's Award-Crime Commission; Ford Foundation Hispanic Salute; St. Michael’s Catholic Church Pastoral Advisory Board; YMCA 2020 Sam G. Winsead Volunteer of the Year; Hispanic Association for Culture and Education (HACE); Cinco de Mayo Chair; Recipient of the NAACP -President’s Distinguished Leadership Award - May 2022; LU LAC Grand Prairie Council - Woman of the Year; Lifeline Shelter Board Member; Board of Directors of the E. Carlyle Smith Parkland Community Hospital.
In my work with the Hispanic Association for Culture and Education (HACE) and its Cinco de Mayo Committee, we have awarded over $500,000.00 in college scholarships to Grand Prairie students. This year (2026) our goal is $50,000.00 in scholarships.
What primarily sets me apart is that I have been working in the Grand Prairie, Texas community for over 37 years. I consider myself a servant leader. My overall goal is to continue working to support and serve our Grand Prairie community.
Patty Harris
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie School District?
GPISD must prioritize how every Board presentation and decision impacts district goals. Half of each board meeting should discuss and reflect on progress to increasing positive student outcomes, across all campuses, for all students. With a focus on grade level literacy, numerical fluency, college, career, and military readiness to increase students' opportunities to earn a living wage. Equitable access to advanced programs. Increasing teacher support, respect, and retention is also critical. Finally, prioritize transparency with stakeholders and ensure that district decisions reflect the community vision and values. Reduce the drama. Fix what matters. Focus on improving student outcomes.
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
From my parent, teacher, and small business owner perspectives, I decided to run because I care deeply about the future of Grand Prairie. About 67% of GPISD students are graduating from high school without grade-level reading and critical thinking skills. I want to ensure every child regardless of background, has access to a high-quality education. I see opportunities for improvement and believe intentional governance, informed by best practices, can make a lasting difference for our students and the City of Grand Prairie.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is my commitment to preparation, listening, and collaboration. I bring a practical, strategic and analytical growth mindset and a willingness to engage with stakeholders. I’m focused on results, transparency, and continuous improvement, including governance training to better serve our students and the community.
Wendell Davidson
1. What would you like to change about Grand Prairie School District?
I would like to see GPISD continue building on its strengths while making targeted improvements that directly benefit students, families, and teachers.
First, I would prioritize expanding full-day Pre-K so every eligible child has access to early learning opportunities that set a strong academic foundation. Early investment pays long-term dividends in student success.
Second, I would strengthen career readiness by partnering more closely with local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce to create internships, apprenticeships, and real-world learning experiences. Students should graduate not only prepared for college, but also equipped with practical skills for the workforce.
Third, I would focus on smart, transparent budgeting. While the district is financially stable, I would work to ensure resources are allocated efficiently, classrooms are prioritized, and taxpayers can clearly see how funds are being used.
Finally, I would support teachers by ensuring they have the tools, training, and support needed to succeed, while also working to improve student enrollment and retention by making GPISD the district of choice for families.
These changes are about strengthening opportunities, maintaining accountability, and ensuring every student in GPISD can succeed.
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
My qualifications and experience include long-standing involvement with the district, including attending board meetings dating back to when the district offices were located on College Street. I have contributed to multiple bond elections and served on the District of Innovation Committee. I am seeking this position to further strengthen educational outcomes for all students. Additionally, I will serve as a valuable liaison to the business community by fostering partnerships and leveraging its expertise when making decisions that impact local businesses.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I am a lifelong resident of Grand Prairie, with deep roots in the community and a strong commitment to public service. Born at Plattner’s Hospital, I am a proud graduate of GPISD schools. My connection to the district spans generations—my four children attended GPISD, and today my grandchildren continue that tradition.
I hold a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and bring nearly two decades of public service experience with the State of Texas. I currently serve as a Lead Investigator with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, where I have spent 19 years investigating welfare fraud and ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Earlier in my career, I worked in eligibility services, helping individuals and families access public assistance.
I am also actively involved in local government. I currently serve as a member of the Building Advisory and Appeals Board. My prior service includes the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
I have focused on bridging the gap between leadership and frontline employees. I believe effective leadership requires understanding real challenges faced by those serving the public. I am committed to fiscal responsibility, accountability, and ensuring resources are used efficiently to support students, staff, and the community.
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