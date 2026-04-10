Robles, Snapp compete for school board seat
April 10, 2026
Irving—Irving voters will soon decide who will help guide Irving ISD into its next chapter on May 2.
Two candidates, Tom Robles and Kelly Snapp, are vying for the District 1 seat on the Irving Independent School District board, each bringing distinct perspectives and priorities to the race.
To help residents make an informed decision, The Rambler asked each candidate a series of questions about their background, goals and vision for Irving schools. Their responses were limited to 200 words per question.
The answers provide voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates in their own words, offering insight into how each would approach leadership and decision-making at the district level.
Tom Robles
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving families today or in the near future?
Response: I believe the most important issues are strengthening communication with families, encouraging parent and student engagement, and promoting academic excellence.
2. What would be your main priorities for the district while on the board?
Response: My main priorities would be to enhance community engagement and build trust between the district, families, and students.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
Response: My involvement in IISD bond planning, staff recruitment, and a strong focus on leadership accountability distinguish me from other candidates.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
Response: My focus for IISD includes reviewing the district budget to ensure financial health, overseeing facilities and bond projects, increasing enrollment capacity, and improving student retention within the district.
Kelly Snapp
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving families today or in the near future?
Academic excellence should remain a top priority for Irving families, especially strengthening foundational reading and math skills so every student is prepared for future success. Early literacy and numeracy are critical, and consistent support systems must be in place to help students who fall behind.
Equally important is supporting teachers and staff. Recruiting and retaining high-quality educators is essential to student achievement. This includes competitive pay, ongoing professional development, and creating a positive work environment where teachers feel valued and supported.
Parent and community engagement is another key issue. Strong partnerships between schools, families, and the community lead to better student outcomes. Schools should continue to create opportunities for parents to be involved, informed, and empowered in their child’s education.
By focusing on academic success, investing in educators, and strengthening community connections, Irving schools can better meet the needs of families both now and in the future.
2. What would be your main priorities for the district while on the board?
My main priority would be improving the district’s academic performance and raising our current C rating. Every student in Irving deserves access to a high-quality education that prepares them for long-term success.
To achieve this, I would focus on strengthening core instruction, especially in reading and math, and ensuring schools have the resources and support needed to help students meet grade-level expectations. Data-driven strategies and targeted interventions will be key to closing learning gaps.
I would also prioritize supporting and retaining excellent teachers, since strong educators are the foundation of student success. Investing in professional development and creating a supportive work environment can directly impact classroom outcomes.
Finally, I would work to increase transparency and engagement with parents and the community. When families are informed and involved, student achievement improves.
By focusing on academic growth, teacher support, and strong community partnerships, we can move our district toward a higher rating and better outcomes for all students.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is my firsthand, long-term experience in our schools. I have volunteered in the district for over 10 years and worked as a substitute teacher for two years, which gave me direct insight into the daily realities teachers and students face.
In my current role, I continue to be present on campuses at least once a month. This ongoing involvement keeps me connected to what is actually happening in classrooms, not just at a policy level, but in real, day-to-day learning environments.
I’ve seen firsthand the challenges our teachers face, the needs of our students, and the opportunities we have to improve. This perspective allows me to make informed, practical decisions that reflect the true needs of our schools.
I’m not coming in with assumptions, I’m bringing real experience, strong relationships, and a deep understanding of our district. That connection to our schools and community is what truly sets me apart.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I truly love this district and our community, and I am deeply invested in its success. I want Irving ISD to be the best it can be, not only for our students, but also to help attract more families and businesses to our city. Strong schools are the foundation of a thriving community.
As a parent, this work is personal to me. My son is a freshman at MacArthur High School, and like every parent, I want the very best opportunities for him and for all students in our district. That perspective drives my commitment to making thoughtful, student-centered decisions.
I care deeply about the future of Irving ISD and am committed to working hard to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education in a supportive and successful school system.