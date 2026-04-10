Race for District 4 seat takes shape
April 10, 2026
Lancaster—Lancaster voters will decide who will represent District 4 on the city council during the May 2 election.
Three candidates are vying for the seat, each offering their own perspectives and priorities for the community.
Early voting is set to begin April 20, giving residents an opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
To help voters make an informed decision, The Rambler asked each candidate three questions about their background, goals and vision for the city. Responses were limited to 200 words per question.
Keithsha Wheaton
1.What would you like to change about Lancaster?
I want to see Lancaster continue to grow with intention and purpose. That means investing in our infrastructure to support long-term economic development, attract new businesses, and improve the overall quality of life for our residents. Our community has voiced the need for more family-friendly entertainment, diverse retail options, and access to healthier food choices. I am committed to advocating for smart development that reflects the needs and desires of our residents while positioning Lancaster for a thriving future.
2. Why did you decide to run for office?
I decided to run for office because I have a deep passion for serving my community and being a voice for the people. I believe in transparency, communication, and empowerment. I want to help bridge the gap between residents and local government by ensuring our community stays informed, engaged, and aware of the opportunities available to them. This is about service, leadership, and making a meaningful impact where it matters most—right here at home.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is my genuine commitment to the people and my ability to connect, educate, and lead with purpose. I bring a servant-leader mindset, strong communication skills, and a passion for community engagement. I don’t just want to represent District 4—I want to actively involve residents in the decision-making process. My focus is on building trust, fostering unity, and creating solutions that reflect the voices of the community.
Ladarrin Davis
1.What would you like to change about the City of Lancaster?
Our city will only be the amazing place we all know it can be if we prioritize our residents. If elected, I am committed to taking the necessary steps to revitalize the relationship between our city leadership and our residents, through regular dependable and respectful communication and accountability for our actions and decisions, and through meaningful engagement from all levels of our city government.
Pride is about having a community where every resident has pride and takes ownership in the city. The goal of Pride is to ensure that all citizens of our city feel that they have a personal stake in our community and feel a sense of pride in their home and neighborhood. Pride in our community means that our neighborhoods are improved through such things as the rehabilitation of vacant structures, street, sidewalk and lighting improvements, and the renovation of our parks and other public facilities to a high standard so that our citizens have reason to be proud of their community.
Progress means our actions are purposeful and prudent, with tangible results and outcomes that reflect good decision-making that in turn will benefit our economy, our public safety, and the overall quality of life for all.
2.Why did you decide to run for office?
I decided to run for office because our city needs better leadership that is more accountable, consistent, and communicative. I have lived in our city for many years and have observed firsthand the times our city leaders have failed to follow through on promises, failed to answer citizens’ questions, or failed to keep our community informed.
The city should be a transparent and reliable place. Our residents should have the right to know what is happening in the City, why decisions are being made, and how those decisions may impact them and their community. Without consistent and accountable City government, the public loses trust.
Leadership is about being present, listening to citizens and explaining the vision of our city. Leadership is not a job title: it is about setting up the course for others, bringing people together, and leading an organization in a way that is accountable and efficient.
I ran for city council because Lancaster needs different and better leadership and a government that is responsible for the people. I would like to see our city be transparent, responsible, and communicate in an effective manner. My number one goal is to build the trust the citizens have in local government.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
My strong leadership skills, effective communication, and broad experience in public service.
My twenty-plus years in public service, has shown me that leadership is not about making promises, it is about results and being accountable to our citizens. As a resident of Lancaster, I believe that our City Council must be better communicators and more consistent in their behavior and decision-making. Our residents deserve a City Council member who is approachable, who listens to the concerns and needs of our community, and who can communicate with our citizens about the many issues affecting our city. When citizens feel their voices are being heard and that concerns are being taken seriously, it builds confidence and trust in our city government.
It is important to be responsible in our decision making to ensure that all our citizens’ needs are being met. This means looking at both the short-term and long-term effects of the decisions we are making. It is also important to have communication with the people of our city and make responsible decisions that benefit everyone, not just a select group. My goal is to create positive impacts and measure success with our citizens and gain results.
Derrick Robinson
Derrick Robinson, the incumbent, did not respond to numerous attempts to acquire his answers.
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