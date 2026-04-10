DeSoto ISD board races set for May 2 election
April 10, 2026
As DeSoto approaches its May 2 election, voters will decide who will help lead DeSoto ISD into its next chapter, with one contested race and two uncontested seats on the ballot.
Abe Cooper Jr. and Andrea Flemming are competing for Place 5 on the school board, each offering distinct perspectives and priorities for the district.
Meanwhile, Karen Lacy and James “JD” Durham are running unopposed for Place 3 and Place 4, respectively.
To help residents make informed decisions, The Rambler asked each candidate a series of questions about their background, priorities and vision for DeSoto ISD. Responses were limited to 200 words.
Andrea Flemming
1. What issues are most important for DeSoto families right now?
Stability. Families want to feel secure about their schools. They want to know the district is financially sound, classrooms are staffed, and leadership is steady. When finances are uncertain, everything feels uncertain and that stress trickles down to teachers and students. At the same time, we cannot lose focus on academic progress. Our children deserve strong instruction, safe campuses, and measurable growth. Stability in leadership and finances creates stability for families.
2. What would be your main priorities on the board?
My first priority is restoring financial stability through disciplined budgeting and responsible oversight. We must approve budgets that reflect reality and protect taxpayer dollars. Second, I will keep student outcomes at the center of governance. The board sets direction and holds leadership accountable for results. Third, I will work to rebuild trust through transparency and consistency which means saying what’s true, even when it’s uncomfortable. I’ve done this work before under conservatorship. Experience matters when you’re navigating real instability.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
Experience you can measure. I served during conservatorship and helped move DeSoto from an F financial rating to a B and from a D academic rating to a B. I understand governance, state oversight, and financial accountability. I have asked tough questions when others stayed quiet. I bring institutional knowledge, state-level training, and a record of results not theory. I’ve done this work before under pressure, and I know what it takes to stabilize and move a district forward.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I love this community and I am running because DeSoto deserves steady, accountable leadership. This is not about personalities or politics. It is about protecting students, staff, and taxpayer investment. Our district has faced challenges before and we proved improvement is possible with disciplined governance and clear goals. I believe in collaboration, transparency, and measurable progress. When the stakes are high, experience matters. DeSoto families deserve leadership that is prepared on day one.
Abe Cooper Jr.
1. What issues are most important for DeSoto families right now?
I believe that a solid educational foundation is important to Desoto. DeSoto ISD financial security is another important issue. These two issues work in tandem.. When the district’s finances are stable, the focus and efforts can be directed to improving student outcomes.
2. What would be your main priorities on the board?
My main focus points are finance, hiring and maintaining quality teachers, and strengthening the educational instruction..l
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I am able to bring stability to the school board making sure that members are heard and the environment remains civil and respectful. I believe that I aid in the team concept, which is important in this type of organization. A room full of strong leadership always needs a stabilizing component to ensure quality decisions, accountability, and synergy.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I am a servant leader, which entails placing the needs of the people I serve above my own personal ideas and agendas…
Karen Lacy
1. What issues are most important for DeSoto families today and in the near future?
The most important issues facing DeSoto families are academic performance, financial stability, and a lack of trust.
Families want to know three things:
• Is my child receiving a high-quality education that prepares them for graduation and beyond?
• Is the district financially stable and responsibly managed?
• Can I trust district leadership to make decisions that protect students first?
We have experienced enrollment decline, financial strain, and leadership transitions. Families feel that instability. When governance is inconsistent, students pay the price. Our focus must be restoring academic excellence, restoring and ensuring fiscal discipline, and rebuilding community confidence. High-quality education is not optional — it is the foundation for student success and enrollment recovery.
2. What would be your main priorities while serving on the board?
My priorities are:
1. Academic Growth and Accountability
Every student deserves access to an opportunity to receive a high-quality education. We must set strong goals, monitor data consistently, and align curriculum and instruction districtwide.
2. Fiscal Responsibility and Transparency
The board has fiduciary responsibility to the community, and we MUST protect fund balance and make decisions grounded in accurate financial reporting. Financial stability protects classroom stability.
3. Governance Discipline
The board sets policy and direction. Administration executes. Clear roles, consistent expectations, and professionalism are essential.
4. Leadership Stability
Students cannot thrive in constant transition. We must prioritize thoughtful, steady leadership that stabilizes campuses and protects instructional continuity.
5. Community Trust and Enrollment Recovery
High-quality academics bring families back. Enrollment follows excellence. Trust follows consistency.
3. What sets you apart from other candidates?
The depth of my preparation, knowledge, and discipline sets me apart from other candidates. I understand how board decisions affect funding, compliance, enrollment, and student outcomes. As such, I do not guess; I study. Additionally, I am an experienced educator who asks the tough accountability questions despite the negative personal attacks that follow when someone upholds high expectations of leadership. Furthermore, all questions that I ask are based on the reviewed academic data, audit findings, governance law, and academic trends that tell the narrative of our district. I remain calm under pressure because governance requires steadiness, not theatrics. I focus on systems, not personalities. Most importantly, to me, I connect governance decisions directly to student impact. Trustees may get three years to figure it out; however, students get one year per grade level. That urgency drives my decision-making.
4. Is there anything else you would like to add?
DeSoto Independent School District is capable of excellence; however, excellence requires:
• Strong academic systems
• Fiscal discipline
• Professional governance
• Competent leadership
• Clear accountability
My commitment is simple: protect students, protect stability, and protect the future of this district. This is not a commitment that I take lightly!
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