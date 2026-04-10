Local elections are critical to democracy
April 10, 2026
The local officials and the decisions they make affect your daily life as much, if not more, than those in the federal government. From road repairs, schools, and urban planning to immigration and policing, local government is a constant presence in every part of American life.
Yet many local races are decided with extremely low turnout and little competition. In New York City's 2023 city council elections, turnout was a miniscule 7.2 percent in the primary election and 12.8 percent in the general election, and 87.5 percent of races were decided in the first round. These elections were to elect local lawmakers for a city of almost 8.5 million people and a police force of 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees.
To make matters worse, many local elections go completely uncontested. In 2024, out of 76,902 elections in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories covered by Ballotpedia, 53,485 (almost 70%) were uncontested.
Many states also do not have fair redistricting requirements for district-based local governments, or elect officials via at-large elections, which often prevent full representation of people of color in communities by diluting their voting power.
Voters must participate in local races and fight for new laws protecting fair local government elections.
Local Government Affects Every Part of Life
Local government means city councils, school boards, county commissions, local judges, and similar governing bodies and positions elected by district or all voters. Depending on the state and local jurisdiction, various elected offices are available for citizens wishing to run for public office.
Some form of local government decides whether your city can build more housing, books stay on school shelves, or if local governments assist ICE.
Given the scope of these powers, one of the great deficiencies in American democracy is the lack of protection of free and fair local government elections in many states. Local governments in states from California to Texas have suffered from gerrymandering, which robs voters of their right to fair representation and honest government, along with other forms of voter suppression.
How Voters Can Fight Back
Voting in local elections and passing state voting rights acts and other legislation to protect local government is vital to ensure Americans have a representative local government that responds to their needs.
Our democracy relies on voters casting their ballots. Those who sit in the halls of local government control or affect every facet of daily life. Unresponsive local government, barricaded by gerrymandering or vote dilution, is a government that eventually fails to fulfill its duty to the people. Voting in local elections and passing state voting rights acts and other legislation to protect local government is vital to ensure Americans have a representative local government that responds to their needs.
SOURCE League of Women Voters
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