Candidates vie for DeSoto City Council Place 2

DeSoto—As DeSoto approaches its May 2 election, voters will soon decide who will help guide the city into its next chapter.
Three candidates, Pierette Parker, Cora Garner and Tymerian Oluwole, are competing for the Place 2 seat on the DeSoto City Council, each bringing distinct perspectives and priorities to the race.
To help voters make an informed decision, The Rambler
asked each candidate a series of questions. Their responses were limited to 200 words per question.
The answers offer residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates in their own words, providing insight into how each hopes to address the city’s challenges and opportunities.
1. What issues do you feel are most important for DeSoto citizens today or in the near future?
As a long-time DeSoto resident deeply invested in our community, I believe the most pressing issues include public safety, economic development, community engagement, and quality of life. Ensuring residents feel safe in their neighborhoods is a top priority, which involves supporting first responders, fostering community policing, and addressing safety concerns proactively.
Economic development is equally important; we must support small businesses, attract new opportunities, and create jobs to ensure a thriving local economy. Building trust through engagement and transparency is also crucial, ensuring open communication between the city and residents for effective governance. Lastly, we must focus on quality of life, from maintaining parks and public spaces to supporting programs that make DeSoto vibrant and welcoming.
Looking ahead, long-term planning is essential to prepare for growth. This includes improving infrastructure, enhancing the current and future transportation, and implementing sustainable solutions to benefit all generations. By tackling these priorities collaboratively, we can ensure a stronger, more connected DeSoto for all.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
My priorities are guided by collaboration, communication, and compassion, focusing on:
Fostering Collaboration: Uniting residents, businesses, nonprofits, and stakeholders to achieve shared goals for DeSoto.
Enhancing Communication: Promoting transparency and providing residents with clear, timely updates on city initiatives.
Supporting Local Businesses: Advocating for policies and programs that empower small businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering economic growth.
Strengthening Public Safety: Partnering with law enforcement and the community to ensure safety and security for all residents.
Youth and Family Support: Backing initiatives that provide opportunities for young people, strengthen families, and build a unified community.
By prioritizing these areas, together we can enhance DeSoto’s growth, safety, and sense of community.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is my deep-rooted connection to DeSoto, my record of service, and my steadfast commitment to our community’s future. As a long-time resident and current City Councilmember, I don’t just represent this city; I live here, serve here, and share in both its challenges and successes. I take pride in listening to residents, building meaningful relationships, and working collaboratively to create practical solutions. I lead with integrity, transparency, and compassion, always focused on doing what is best for the people of DeSoto.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I want the citizens of DeSoto to know that my commitment to this community is unwavering. I will continue to serve with transparency, fairness, and dedication in every decision I make. My vision for DeSoto centers on collaboration, open communication, and compassion, because when we work together, we build a stronger city for everyone. I am passionate about encouraging residents to stay engaged, whether through community initiatives, volunteer efforts, or simply sharing their ideas and concerns. I want every resident to feel heard and every business to have the opportunity to succeed. DeSoto is more than my address; it is my home. It’s where my family has grown and where I’ve built lasting relationships. I am deeply invested in ensuring our city’s future remains bright for generations to come.
1.What issues do you feel are most important for DeSoto citizens today or in the near future?
I’m running on progress, not problems — and DeSoto truly has “So Much to Love!” To enhance our city today, and in the near future, citizens will appreciate having access to affordable housing, mixed-use properties, healthier mid-scale dining, and economic development that emphasizes daylife and nightlife in DeSoto. Together, these investments don’t just improve quality of life — they strengthen our community’s identity and ensure DeSoto remains a place everyone is proud to call home.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
My main priorities include maintaining a thriving, inclusive community for everyone: I will advocate for affordable housing and mixed-use developments that blend living, working, and recreation seamlessly. Further, supporting dining and retail options that promote health and well-being will help cultivate a vibrant local economy. Also, I’m deeply committed to expanding opportunities for citizens with disabilities, ensuring full accessibility and participation in all aspects of city life. Finally, I will engage our youth through meaningful programs, career pathways, and civic involvement to attract and retain the next generation of leaders who will shape our city’s future.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is simple — I am this community. As a homegrown candidate, I have devoted my entire career to serving the youth and families who make this city thrive — guided by morals, ethics, and a commitment to transparency in everything I do. I bring a fresh perspective that challenges the status quo while honoring what works, ensuring we continue moving forward rather than standing still. As a current school leader, I don’t just identify problems — I make decisions, find solutions, and ensure every stakeholder’s voice is respected in the process. So the real question is: don’t our families deserve someone who has always been invested in their success?
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
For any inquiries — including how to volunteer or donate to the campaign — please don’t hesitate to reach out via email: Cora4DeSoto@gmail.com
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1.What issues do you feel are most important for DeSoto citizens today or in the near future?
a. Talking with the citizens of DeSoto, I keep hearing the same concerns. Concerns that I share. People feel less engaged in the decisions that shape our city. Public safety remains a pressing issue. We still don’t have fine dining options, strong retail choices, or the kind of vibrant community spaces that make a city feel alive. Many residents are frustrated that they have to leave DeSoto just to buy basic everyday necessities.
The heart of DeSoto lies at the central crossroads of Hampton and Belt Line, yet that heart isn’t beating the way it should. Our community spirit is fading, not because our people lack pride, but because our city leadership hasn’t created the environment that allows that pride to flourish in this district.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
a. Working with the City Manager and Police Chief to address public safety concerns will be my first priority, including ensuring that our parks are safe, for every family. I will push for development that truly reflects the voices of our community growth shaped by the people who live here, and with more transparency.
To strengthen that connection, I will create opportunities for one‑on‑one conversations across DeSoto, giving residents direct access to leadership and a real say in the direction of our city. I will also advocate for improving the working conditions of our sanitation workers and addressing environmental concerns that affect our quality of life.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
a. I am running on the foundation of my 3 R’s. My reputation comes from decades of public service, listening to people, solving problems, and working collaboratively with government officials, attorneys, school districts, nonprofits, and churches. These relationships have delivered real results for the community.
With 28 years of leadership experience, I’ve served as a telecommunicator, detention officer, patrol officer, deputy constable, sergeant, senior sergeant, now lieutenant over operations, and supervising 12-15 deputies. This background shows my ability to manage teams, take responsibility, communicate, methodical and tough decisions making ability. Public safety is one of the most critical responsibilities of local government, and my experience across 13 cities and 6 counties has prepared me to lead with accountability, crisis management, pivot when things aren’t working, and a deep understanding of community needs.
I am deeply engaged listening, learning, and building connections across DeSoto. I am proactive rather than reactive and understanding the needs of our residents for real change is what motivated me to run for City Council Place 2.
4. Is there any other information I would want to add?
a. I am mother of two daughters who were raised in Desoto, went through DISD schools and graduated Desoto high schools. I have grandchildren being raised in Desoto and are Graduating Desoto high school. I believe in legacy for me and your family. I am a leader who knows her community and a neighbor who protects it. If you want change, you have to do something different. Vote Tymerian Oluwole for City Council Place 2.