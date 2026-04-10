Dinosaurs go extinct at Epic
Grand Prairie—The dinosaurs have gone extinct once again at Epic Central.
After a monthlong run, animatronic dinosaurs that towered over the Grand Lawn departed April 8, marking the end of a popular attraction that drew visitors of all ages.
The life-sized replicas, including a Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus and Brachiosaurus, were on display beginning March 8 and served as a centerpiece for Dino Fest on March 21.
Provided by The Dinosaur Company, known for its animatronic exhibits in zoos, museums and theme parks, the installation combined entertainment with education. Visitors could learn about each species through informational displays detailing their habitats, behaviors and history.
A crowd favorite
The exhibit attracted families, students and visitors from across the area, offering a mix of photo opportunities and interactive learning.
Jasmin Rodriguez said she visited the display during a date and enjoyed both the experience and the educational aspect.
“The experience was very nice,” Rodriguez said. “We hope they keep putting it on.”
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