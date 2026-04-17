Cedar Hill candidates respond to questions
April 17, 2026
Cedar Hill—Municipal elections in Cedar Hill are approaching, with one City Council seat, Place 2, on the ballot this May.
To help inform residents ahead of Election Day, candidates were asked to respond to a series of questions addressing their background, priorities and vision for Cedar Hill.
Each candidate was given the same three questions and a maximum of 200 words per response to ensure fairness.
Ty Coleman
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Cedar Hill families today or in the near future?
“Affordable cost of living, strong education opportunities for our kids, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and creating more family-friendly entertainment and things to do right here in Cedar Hill. Families deserve to thrive without leaving town.”
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while serving as a council member?
“My priorities are proactive leadership that solves problems before they grow, full transparency with residents, and being accessible so every voice in Cedar Hill is heard. I want to help build a stronger, more responsive city.”
3. What motivates you to run for office?
“I’m running because I love this city—the one I grew up in—and I’m passionate about helping people. Cedar Hill gave my family opportunities, and I want to ensure every resident has even better ones for their children and future.”
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
“I’m the only candidate who grew up right here in Cedar Hill in a large family of 8 that relied on our community’s free resources. At 29, with over 10 years of municipal government experience, I bring fresh perspectives. Cedar Hill’s median age is about 35, yet the council averages nearly 60 — we need younger voices for better representation. A new generation of leadership.”
Patricia McClure Bushart
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Cedar Hill families today or in the near future?
Affordability in all aspects of daily living are the most important issues facing Cedar Hill families. Rising costs in housing, food, education, childcare, employment, fuel, and utilities, among a host of other factors, pose a hardship on many residents. We have an advantage, as an engaged community, to have city, faith-based, and service organization resources and opportunities to help ease the stress of coping with these challenges.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while serving as a council member?
My priorities for the city are economic vitality, healthy, safe, and engaged neighborhoods, responsible growth, and preserving our community identity. These things require collaboration and transparency, and I am prepared to be part of the collective team to ensure continued success for Cedar Hill.
3. What motivates you to run for office?
My heart for the city is my motivation for running. My husband, David, and I have called Cedar Hill home for over three decades, and both of us have had the privilege of serving in a variety of leadership and advisory roles. We’re vested in our community. During this time, the city has experienced tremendous growth. Fortunately, the city’s growth has been responsible, intentional, and sustainable, thanks to strong leadership, open communication, and accessibility to residents. I would like the opportunity to continue helping steward the city’s resources and build a future for every generation.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
It would be easy to take a step back from public service and leave the fate of Cedar Hill to others, but I feel a responsibility to share my experience and help mentor the next generation of civic leaders.
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