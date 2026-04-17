Three candidates seek Irving City Council Place 3

Irving—As Irving approaches its May 2 municipal election, voters will decide who will represent them in the Place 3 seat on the City Council.
Three candidates, Abdul Khabeer, Tammam Alwan and Kejal Patel, are seeking the position, each bringing distinct perspectives, priorities and experiences to the race.
To help residents better understand the candidates and their positions, The Rambler
asked each contender a series of questions focused on their background, goals and vision for the city.
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
The issues I hear most consistently are the ones people experience every day. Sidewalks that are cracked or stop mid-block with nowhere to go. Parks without shade in a Texas summer. Corridors where litter collects and nobody seems to address it. Growth that brings warehouses and vape shops but not walkability or community.
Underneath those daily frustrations is something bigger: residents feel like City Hall isn't paying attention. Longer term, Irving faces real questions about housing stability. Older homes are quietly being bought up by investors, longtime families and seniors are being displaced, and too many renters have no clear path to ownership. These aren't abstract policy debates. They shape whether your neighborhood feels like home, and whether it stays that way.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
Five things: neighborhoods that feel cared for, public safety built on prevention and trust, parks and trails worth using, strong programs for kids and youth, and a real path to homeownership for long-time Irving renters and families.
My approach to all of them is the same. Identify the problem with data. Find a specific tool. Run a pilot. Measure results publicly. Expand what works and stop what doesn't. Irving doesn't need grand promises. It needs active leadership that follows through, and that's what I intend to provide.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I'm a nonprofit executive and former educator with nearly two decades of experience managing complex budgets, serving on governing boards, and leading outcomes-driven programs. My executive training includes programs at Harvard and Stanford. I approach Irving's challenges analytically: I reference what other cities have actually tried, look at the data on what works, and hold myself accountable to measurable and public results rather than good intentions.
I'm also a neighbor who walks these streets every day and genuinely notices what's slipping. But perhaps what sets me apart most is that this is a volunteer position, and I'm running because I care about residents — full stop. No political career to protect, no special interests to serve. Just a council seat and a commitment to do the work honestly.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
Irving is a city where families come to stay. That's what drew me here, and it's what I see every day raising my son near Irving Mall. I also see what's starting to slip, and I believe local government has more influence over daily life than most residents realize — for better or worse.
If you want to understand how I think through issues and what I'd specifically advocate for on council, I'd invite you to read my governing platform at https://tammamforirving.com/platform/
. I've tried to be concrete about the tools, the models from other cities, and the standards I'd hold myself to. I'd be honored to earn your vote.
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving citizens today or in the near future?
Irving is growing — and how we manage that growth will define this city for the next generation. The issues that matter most right now are smart economic development, neighborhood safety, and infrastructure that keeps up with demand. Residents are watching developments get approved that don't reflect their needs or values. They deserve a council member who fights for them in that room, not one who goes along to get along. District 3 needs leadership that puts people before politics — every single time.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city while on the council?
Three things: bringing quality investment and jobs to Irving that actually benefit local families, making sure District 3 gets its fair share of city resources, and holding City Hall accountable. For too long, decisions have been made behind closed doors with little community input. I will change that. My door is open, my votes are public, and my loyalty is to the residents of this district — full stop.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I've already proven what I'll do when the pressure is on — I voted NO on the casino. Not because it was popular, but because my constituents said no, and that was enough for me. That's the kind of representation District 3 deserves. I'm not a newcomer making promises. I'm a sitting council member with a real record, real relationships in this community, and a real commitment to seeing Irving reach its full potential.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
Irving has everything it needs to be one of the best cities in Texas. What it needs is leadership that believes that — and works every day to make it happen. I'm running because I love this community and I refuse to sit on the sidelines while critical decisions get made without the people's voice. If you want a council member who shows up, speaks up, and stands firm — Your trust put me in office. Your support kept me fighting for District 3.
Please Re Elect Abdul Khabeer
Here's what we've accomplished together:
1: Reconstruction of Esters Road
2: Twice-weekly trash pickup
3: Crosswalk installation at the Fire Academy
4: Cricket field improvements
5: City internships for private school students
6: Esters Water Tank project under construction
7: Extension of Conflans Road
8: Voted NO on casino development
9: Small business promotion
This is what happens when our community stands together. And we're just getting started.
Early Voting: April 20–28
RE-ELECT : ABDUL KHABEER For District 3
Candidate did not submit a response by press time.