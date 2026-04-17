Lewallen, Stroup vie for school board position
April 17, 2026
Irving—Voters will decide who will help guide the future of the Irving Independent School District on May 2.
Mary Lewallen and Heather Stroup are vying for the Place 2 seat on the Irving ISD Board of Trustees, each bringing distinct perspectives and priorities to the race.
To help residents make an informed choice, The Rambler asked each candidate a series of questions focused on their background, goals and vision for the district.
Candidates were given the same questions and limited to 200 words per response to ensure fairness.
Mary Lewallen
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Irving families today or in the near future?
Safety is one of the top priorities for Irving families. School safety is a parent concern both physical and mental health. This includes campus security, bullying prevention, and access to counselors and social emotional support. Fears in our community impact our students, which can affect trust, attendance, and learning. Strong academics and real opportunities must follow, ensuring every student feels safe, supported, and able to succeed.
2. What would be your main priorities for the district while on the board?
My main priorities for the district while serving on the board would be:
Academic Achievement Closing the Learning Gaps
School Safety
Teacher Recruitment and Retention
Parent Communication
Equity and Access to Resources
Student Behavior and Discipline
Funding and Responsible Budgeting
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart from the other candidates is that I am running for office because I have already been part of the solutions in our district. I haven’t just observed the challenges from the outside but I have worked alongside teachers, supported students, and partnered with families to help move our schools forward. I’m ready to take that experience and serve at a higher level where I can help create lasting, district-wide impact.
I believe every student deserves access to a quality education, every parent deserves to be heard, and every staff member deserves respect and support. That means making decisions with transparency, building trust with the community, and ensuring equity.
My leadership is hands-on, collaborative, and rooted in service. I will continue to listen, to act, and to stand up for what is right because I’ve already been doing the work, and I’m ready to do even more.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
My children attended Irving ISD schools, and today I serve inside our classrooms as an interim teacher. I’m not speaking from the outside I live this work every day. I’ve served as a cafeteria worker, paraprofessional, and volunteer, and families across our community know me as “Mrs. Le.”
I understand what our students, teachers, and families truly need because I’ve walked beside them. That’s why my focus is clear: improving reading levels, increasing attendance, and supporting our teachers so every classroom can succeed.
But none of that matters if our students don’t feel safe. Safety both physical and emotional must come first. When students feel secure, supported, and valued, they can learn, grow, and reach their full potential.
I’m running to bring real experience, strong leadership,
Heather Stroup
Candidate did not respond as of press time.
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