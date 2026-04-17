Coppell candidates share visions for schools
April 17, 2026
Coppell—School board elections in Coppell are approaching, with one seat, Place 5 on the Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees, on the ballot this May.
As voters prepare to cast their ballots, candidates in the race are outlining their perspectives on key issues facing the district.
To help inform residents ahead of the election, candidates were asked to respond to a series of questions addressing their background, priorities and vision for Coppell ISD.
Each candidate was given the same three questions and a maximum of 200 words per response to ensure fairness.
Kevin Chaka
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Coppell's families today or in the near future?
I think the biggest issues for Coppell families are making sure our schools remain strong, stable, and worthy of the community’s trust during a period of real change. That starts with enrollment shifts, budget pressure, and the long-term planning decisions that come with them. Families want to know that Coppell ISD will continue to provide strong academics, great teachers, and the broad opportunities that make this district special.
Just as important, families want confidence that major decisions will be made thoughtfully and transparently. Whether the topic is facilities, programs, staffing, or district priorities, people want to understand the reasoning, the tradeoffs, and the long-term plan.
At the end of the day, families want schools that prepare students well, support teachers, and help protect the strength of the broader community. My focus would be on helping CISD navigate these challenges in a way that is student-centered, financially responsible, and grounded in the values that have made Coppell such a great place to live and raise a family.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city's schools while serving as a board member?
My priorities would be centered on three things: protecting academic excellence, making responsible long-term decisions, and rebuilding and strengthening trust with the community.
First, I want Coppell ISD to remain a district where students are challenged, supported, and given meaningful opportunities to thrive. That means protecting strong teachers, strong classrooms, and the programs that help different kinds of students succeed.
Second, I believe the board has to take a disciplined approach to long-term issues like enrollment trends, budget pressure, and facilities planning. Those decisions need to be guided by solid data, clear priorities, and a real understanding of their impact on students and families.
Third, I think transparency matters. Families deserve to understand not just what decisions are being made, but why. My approach would be to gather the relevant information, listen carefully to stakeholders, and work collaboratively toward solutions that strengthen the district over time.
The goal is not just to manage problems. It is to help position Coppell ISD for long-term success.
3. What motivates you to run for office?
What motivates me is simple: Coppell ISD helped shape my life, and I want to help protect its future.
I grew up here, attended Coppell schools, met my wife here, and now we are raising our children here. This district and this community mean a great deal to my family, and this is our long-term home. Because of that, I care deeply about the decisions being made now and the impact they will have for years to come.
My motivation is not political. It is personal and practical. I believe public education matters, I believe strong schools are essential to a strong community, and I believe CISD is at an important moment. The district needs thoughtful, steady, student-centered leadership that can handle complexity, plan responsibly, and keep the focus on what is best for kids.
I’m running because I want to use my background, my district experience, and my commitment to Coppell to help serve well during that moment.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
I would add that I see this role as one of service, responsibility, and stewardship. A school board member should be thoughtful, prepared, collaborative, and clear about the proper role of the board. The job is not to create noise. The job is to help govern well.
I also believe it matters that I bring both a personal connection to Coppell and practical experience that fits the challenges the district is facing. I have a long-term stake in this community, but I also bring experience in finance, operations, and analytics that can be helpful as the board works through complex issues.
Most of all, I want people to know that I care deeply about preserving what makes Coppell ISD special while helping it adapt responsibly to the future. I want CISD to remain a district where families want to be, teachers want to stay, and students have the opportunity to grow into who they are meant to become.
Khanh Windham
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Coppell's families today or in the near future?
Families in Coppell ISD want to feel confident that their schools will remain strong, steady, and prepared for the future. As a parent of three children who experienced five campuses across elementary, middle, and high school, I understand how deeply families care about the quality and stability of their schools.
Parents and community members consistently tell me they want a district that protects its tradition of excellence while planning responsibly for what lies ahead. They value strong academics, meaningful extracurricular opportunities, and support systems that help each child grow not only as a student, but as a whole person. They also want to know that outstanding teachers feel supported and choose to build long careers here.
Families are paying attention to enrollment trends, technology balance, and how district decisions, such as potential consolidation, impact opportunities across neighborhoods. That is why thoughtful leadership, transparent communication, and careful long-term planning matters in this role.
Most of all, CISD families want schools that challenge students, build confidence, and create a true sense of belonging. By keeping the whole student at the center of decisions and continuing to invest in strong programs and teachers, CISD can remain a district families proudly choose.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city's schools while serving as a board member?
I would focus on protecting what makes Coppell ISD special while preparing our students for the future. That starts with keeping the whole student at the center of every decision in every part of our district. Students thrive when schools support academic growth, leadership development, emotional well-being, and strong connections with caring adults.
I would work to sustain strong academic programs, extracurricular activities, and real-world learning opportunities that help students discover their interests and build confidence. CISD has earned a reputation for excellence, and thoughtful leadership is needed to carry that forward so our schools remain a top choice for families.
Supporting and retaining outstanding teachers would also be a key priority. As PTO president, I have seen how appreciation and strong family partnerships can make a meaningful difference in morale and stability on campuses. Furthermore, providing teachers with the professional support they need and want in the classroom is critical.
I would also emphasize transparent planning around enrollment trends, facilities, and resources. School boards must navigate external factors such as funding changes, state policies, demographic shifts, and evolving community expectations. Leaders must stay steady, listen well, and make balanced decisions that serve students today while protecting opportunities for tomorrow.
3. What motivates you to run for office?
I am running because Coppell ISD has had a meaningful impact on my children’s lives, and I feel a strong responsibility to give back to the schools and community that have given so much to our family. Over time, our appreciation for this district has only grown. I truly love CISD and the opportunities it provides for students and families.
As a parent of three children who have attended five different campuses across elementary, middle, and high school I have seen how decisions at the district level shape real student experiences. Our children have benefited from academic support, rigorous coursework, leadership opportunities, extracurricular involvement, and teachers who genuinely invest in their success. These experiences reinforced for me how important it is to support the whole student while protecting strong programs across the district.
My involvement grew naturally from volunteering into leadership roles as PTO President, Coppell Cowboys United ambassador, and an iLead participant. Professionally, as a nurse and healthcare leader, I make thoughtful decisions in complex situations. I am motivated by gratitude, love for this district, and a commitment to support strong programs, outstanding teachers, and opportunities for every CISD student.
4. Is there any other information you would want to add?
Before becoming a strong advocate for public education, I was involved in charter school efforts. My eyes were opened over time, and I developed a deep appreciation for what public schools provide - broad academic opportunities, meaningful student support, diverse activities, and a genuine sense of belonging for children and families.
My commitment to education is also deeply personal. I am the first American-born child in my family. My parents came to this country as Vietnamese refugees seeking freedom and opportunity. Their journey shaped my values of resilience, gratitude, service, and hard work. Pursuing an education allowed our family to build stability and contribute to the communities we now proudly call home.
My family's experience living in both the 75019 and 75063 CISD zip codes offers a distinct understanding of our entire school district. This also inspired me to become more involved - supporting teachers, welcoming new families, and helping strengthen connections across our schools and district.
I believe effective leadership begins with listening, steady judgment, and a commitment to serving the entire community. I hope to serve with a discerning mind, caring heart, and steady hand, focused on helping Coppell ISD remain a place where every student can thrive.
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