Calendar April 19-25
Cedar Hill
Backyard Birding Worshop
April 19, 10–11 a.m.
1570 FM 1382 W.
Learn how to identify birds and make your yard bird-friendly with Ranger Mikaila.
Zumba in the Park
April 20 & 22, 7–8 p.m.
Pioneer Park, 600 Cedar St.
Outdoor fitness for all levels. No registration required.
Tweens & Middles Game Night
April 21, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
Ages 5–12. Board and card games provided.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
April 23, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park
Weekly food truck event—bring your appetite.
Moth Night
April 24, 8 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
Explore nocturnal insects and learn community science reporting.
Wing Into Spring Bird Tour
April 25, 10–11 a.m.
1570 FM 1382 W.
Guided bird tour; beginners welcome.
“Wild Cup” Bio-Blitz
April 25, 1–5 p.m.
Cedar Hill State Park
Help catalog local biodiversity.
Community Science Workshop
April 25, 1 p.m.
Learn how to contribute to real-world science projects.
Motown in Downtown: Street Dance
April 25, 6–9 p.m.
600 Cedar St.
Live Motown music, food vendors, and family-friendly fun.
COPPELL
Buwa Aama Picnic 2026
April 19, 12–7 p.m.
Andy Brown Park East
Community picnic celebration.
Free for All: Public Library Film Screening
April 19, 2–4 p.m.
Cozby Library
Documentary celebrating public libraries.
Joyful Hooves
April 21, 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Cozby Library
Kids read aloud to therapy horses.
Teen: Backyard Birdhouses
April 22, 5–6 p.m.
Cozby Library
Decorate birdhouses; limited capacity.
Professional Photography Opportunity
April 25, 1–3 p.m.
Cozby Library
Free headshots for adults.
Cinderella (Ballet Ensemble of Texas)
April 25, 1 & 6 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
Celebration of dance performance.
DESOTO
Buds & Bloom
April 19, 4:20–7:20 p.m.
324 S. Hampton Rd.
Floral design experience focused on creativity and mindfulness.
Pajama Family Story Time
April 20, 6:30–7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
Stories, songs, and family fun.
Faith Leaders Breakfast
April 22, 8:30–10:30 a.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
Community discussion with city leaders.
Game Daze Afterschool Program
April 23, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Library
Games for ages 5–12.
Battle of the Boards Royale
April 25, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Recreation Center
Day of competition and collaboration.
FREE Groceries + Block Party
April 25, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
201 Executive Way
Free food, activities, and community resources.
Local Author Events
April 25
Meet Dr. Yolanda Carter (1–3 p.m.) and La’Quice Flye (3–5:45 p.m.) at the library.
Spoken Word: The Knockout 3
Corner Theater
High-energy spoken word performances.
DUNCANVILLE
Chess Club
April 20, 6–7:30 p.m.
Public Library
All ages and skill levels welcome.
Craftastic
April 21, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Public Library
Hands-on craft activities.
Movies in the Park: “Are We There Yet?”
April 25, 7–10 p.m.
Poe-Hobden Amphitheater
Outdoor movie night.
Cake & Coffee
April 25, 12:30–2:30 p.m.
714 W. Wheatland Rd.
Floral cake decorating class.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Small Business Expo
April 22, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Pioneer Event Center
Networking and resources for entrepreneurs.
Abba Euphoria
April 22, 7–9 p.m.
Uptown Theater
Live tribute concert.
Farmers Market
April 25, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Local produce and artisan goods.
Bug Fest
April 25, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park
Family-friendly insect-themed event.
Free Mobile Pet Adoption Event
April 25, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
701 E. Palace Pkwy.
Adoption fees covered.
HUTCHINS
Community Recycle Event
April 25, 12–2:30 p.m.
Hutchins Event Center
Shredding services and recycling art contest.
IRVING
Animal Connection Experience
April 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Fritz Park
Family-friendly petting farm.
Yoga on the Plaza
April 22, 6 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory
Outdoor yoga session.
Music on Main
April 24, 7 p.m.
Heritage Park
Live music and food vendors.
Spring Garden Pop-Up Market
April 25, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Southern Petals & Pour
Local vendors and handmade goods.
Fusion: Celebrating Irving’s Diversity
April 25, 12–4 p.m.
Heritage Park
Cultural performances and food.
LANCASTER
Earth Day Celebration
April 22, 4–8 p.m.
Recreation Center
Eco-friendly activities and family fun.
Pages in the Park
April 25, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
250 N. Dallas Ave.
Books, vendors, and story time.
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