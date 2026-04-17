Law enforcement pulling for community
April 17, 2026
Duncanville—Law enforcement agencies across Dallas County are gearing up for one of their most anticipated charity events of the year, one that tests strength, teamwork and community spirit.
The annual Duncanville Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s Fire Truck Pull is set for May 30, where teams of 12 will compete to pull a 55,000-pound fire truck across a 75-foot course in the fastest time.
Beyond speed, teams will also be recognized for fundraising efforts, with registration set at $300 per team.
Supporting a global cause
The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness campaign for Special Olympics.
Participants in the Torch Run carry the “Flame of Hope” during opening ceremonies at Special Olympics competitions worldwide.
Doug Sisk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, coordinates the event, which plays a vital role in supporting those efforts.
Community partnerships drive success
Local sponsors are key to making the event possible, with long-term supporters including charity bingo organizations like Jackpot Bingo and Betcha Bingo in Irving.
For more than 15 years, Jackpot Bingo has contributed at least $750 annually to the cause. Last year’s event raised nearly $59,000, highlighting the strong community backing behind the fundraiser.
“Anytime there's something going on and we ask if they can help us out, they're more than happy to,” Sisk said. “They're always stepping up to help.”
Support from these organizations extends beyond the fire truck pull, helping fund additional outreach programs such as Santa Cop and Blue Santa initiatives, which provide gifts and assistance to families in need.
Building trust through outreach
Sisk said events like the fire truck pull serve as an opportunity to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“We want everybody to understand that police officers, sheriff's deputies and everybody in law enforcement are human too,” he said. “They want to give back to the community and help out the community as much as they can.”
Through programs tied to these efforts, officers engage with children and families, fostering trust and familiarity that can have lasting impacts.
“They're comfortable talking to them because they know who they are,” Sisk said, noting that community members are more likely to cooperate with law enforcement when relationships are established beforehand.
Looking ahead
Organizers say expectations are high for this year’s event, which has been described as the world’s largest fire truck pull.
The event represents the power of collaboration where a community comes together to support a larger mission.
“You can make a little bit of money go a lot further because it's tied to a bigger cause,” Sisk said.
Those interested in sponsoring or participating can contact Jordan Baccus, jbaccus@sotx.org or 817-751-8867 to learn more.
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