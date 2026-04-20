Ride Free to Vote with STAR Transit
April 20, 2026
TERRELL, TX — 4/20/2026 — STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places
during the upcoming local elections. All registered voters within the STAR Transit service area are
eligible to ride free. The service area includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch
Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer.
Free rides to vote will be available weekdays during early voting, April 20–28. Service will also be
available on Saturday, April 25, in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell. On Election Day, May 2, free
rides will be available in Balch Springs, Mesquite, Terrell from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and in DeSoto 7:00
am – 7:00 pm.
All STAR Transit services, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow are eligible for
this offer. To ride free, tell the bus operator or reservationist you are riding to and from the polls, or
use the code Vote526 on the STARNow App. Rides are subject to availability and must be in the
STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone. Free rides are only available to voters traveling to
and from the polls.
To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip.
Scheduling agents are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278.
To book a STARNow ride, download the STARNow app free from the Apple App Store or Google
Play Store. Se habla español.
For more information on voting locations, visit:
Dallas County – www.DallasCountyVotes.org
Kaufman County – www.KaufmanCounty.net/434/Current-Election-Information
Rockwall County – www.RockwallVotes.com
“We’re proud to support our community and offer free rides to vote,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR
Transit Executive Director. “Voting is one of the most important ways to have your voice heard, and
we’re here to help get you to the polls—no fare required.”
SOURCE Star Transist
during the upcoming local elections. All registered voters within the STAR Transit service area are
eligible to ride free. The service area includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch
Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer.
Free rides to vote will be available weekdays during early voting, April 20–28. Service will also be
available on Saturday, April 25, in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Terrell. On Election Day, May 2, free
rides will be available in Balch Springs, Mesquite, Terrell from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and in DeSoto 7:00
am – 7:00 pm.
All STAR Transit services, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow are eligible for
this offer. To ride free, tell the bus operator or reservationist you are riding to and from the polls, or
use the code Vote526 on the STARNow App. Rides are subject to availability and must be in the
STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone. Free rides are only available to voters traveling to
and from the polls.
To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip.
Scheduling agents are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278.
To book a STARNow ride, download the STARNow app free from the Apple App Store or Google
Play Store. Se habla español.
For more information on voting locations, visit:
Dallas County – www.DallasCountyVotes.org
Kaufman County – www.KaufmanCounty.net/434/Current-Election-Information
Rockwall County – www.RockwallVotes.com
“We’re proud to support our community and offer free rides to vote,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR
Transit Executive Director. “Voting is one of the most important ways to have your voice heard, and
we’re here to help get you to the polls—no fare required.”
SOURCE Star Transist
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