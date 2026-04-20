Coppell phases out the penny
April 20, 2026
If you pay your bill in cash at the Utility Billing window, there will be a change starting next month. The US Treasury has retired the penny, and we are, too! Pennies will continue to be accepted as payment, but effective May 1, 2026, they will no longer be given as change. Any pennies will be added as a credit on your account for use on your next bill.
Source City of Coppell
Source City of Coppell
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