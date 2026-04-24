Candidates vie for Hutchins City Council seat
April 24, 2026
Hutchins—Hutchins voters will choose a city councilmember during the May 2 election.
Three candidates are vying for the seat, each offering their own perspectives and priorities for the community.
To help inform voters, The Rambler asked each candidate a series of questions about their background, priorities and goals for the community. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Early voting started April 20, giving residents an opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
Gilbrianna Wadley
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Hutchins residents?
Overall safety is a major concern for residents in everyday life. This includes maintaining order in our streets by addressing issues like abandoned cars and stray animals, as well as ensuring neighborhoods are clean and well-managed. Rising costs that the city can control should also be considered, so residents are not overburdened.
One of the most important issues is also supporting our youth. This includes school safety, mental health awareness, and preparing young people for real-world success through career readiness opportunities. Concerns like school shootings and student well-being cannot be ignored—they require proactive attention and community involvement.
When we invest in our youth and prioritize safety and stability, we strengthen the future of Hutchins as a whole.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city?
My priorities include safety for residents in their everyday lives—whether walking the streets, going to school, going to work, or returning home. I support our police and first responders and believe they should have the resources needed to serve the community effectively.
I also want Hutchins to be a reputable place for local businesses to grow, while ensuring we uphold humanity, equality, and respect for all. Strong code enforcement and consistent city upkeep are essential to maintaining a clean, safe, and well-managed environment—while never forgetting the people that make up this city.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
What sets me apart is my perspective and experience. While every candidate offers value, we each bring different backgrounds and experiences. I’m from the American Dream City, and my lifestyle, culture, beliefs, and even my campaign approach are different—allowing me to approach challenges and opportunities with innovation and a fresh perspective.
My time in the Navy gave me firsthand experience with real-world challenges and leadership, shaping my ability to stay disciplined, make decisions under pressure, and prioritize effectively.
I bring leadership experience, organization, and strong plan execution. I’m not focused on politics—I’m focused on delivering real results that the community can see and trust.
Stephen Nicols
1. What issues do you feel are most important for Hutchins residents?
A safe place to call home with a friendly inviting feel, where a person feels safe to walk the streets or visit our parks and retail establishments. And I believe that want and deserve more retail shopping areas so they do not have to travel so far for basic goods and services.
2. What would be your main priorities for the city?
My main priorities for the upcoming year are to get a bond proposal on the ballots to improve our aging streets.
To vastly expand our parks in all areas of the city, not only increasing the size of our parks but expanding the amenities at each park.
Continue to replace and repair our sidewalks as well as add many more sidewalks or walking trails around the city.
Continue the aggressive upgrades to our water and sewer systems. To promote and bring into the city more retail shopping areas and services.
3. What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I have been been a lifelong resident of Hutchins that was tired of seeing our city always getting t the short end of the stick, this is why I originally ran for Office and since my initial election 2014, I have lead the charge to build a new municipal safety center, a new City Hall and we just broke ground on the new recreation and library building, I was also instrumental in getting many of the new sidewalks built in Hutchins over the last few years and repaired many the existing sidewalks that were dilapidated, I have a full-time job as a master plumber, I sacrifice my free time to make this city a great place for everybody to live.
Brenda Campbell, the incumbent, did not respond to requests.
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