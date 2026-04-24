GP residents vote on three bond propositions
April 24, 2026
Grand Prairie voters will decide on a proposed General Obligation (GO) Bond Program totaling $327 million on May 2. If approved, bond funds will be used for long-term public projects identified in the propositions, including streets, public safety enhancements, and parks and recreational facilities.
The City Council adopted the list of proposed projects organized into three separate propositions. Each proposition will be a separate item on the ballot, and each proposition can be voted on independently of the others. If all three propositions are approved, the property tax impact is estimated to be no more than $39 annually (based on a household with an appraised value of $100,000, although the actual tax impact will depend on various circumstances at the time of the issuance of the bonds and adoption of the property tax rate).
The propositions include:
Proposition A – Streets and Infrastructure: $209.5 Million (estimated tax impact of $24.99 annually*). Proposition A will fund nonresidential street improvement projects throughout the city in an effort to make daily travel safer by reducing congestion, improving traffic flow, and allowing for consistent emergency response. The streets that were selected for improvement were identified through a citywide assessment that prioritized condition and use.
Lake Ridge Parkway Bridge Replacement and Pedestrian Crossing Between South of Lynn Creek to South City Limit Description: Add pedestrian/bike access as well as repairing of bridges crossing Joe Pool Lake.
W & E Shady Grove Road Between Roy Orr Blvd. to N Belt Line Rd. Description: Roadway reconstruction, widening, and concrete replacement
W & E Jefferson Street Between S. Great Southwest to SE 14th St. Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement
W & N Carrier Parkway Between HWY 161 to HWY 360 Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt and concrete replacement
Roy Orr Boulevard Between N Carrier Pkwy. to Irving City Limits Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement
W Westchester Parkway Between S Carrier Pkwy. to Robinson Rd. Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement
SW 3rd Street Between W Phillips Ct. to W Main St. Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
S Carrier Parkway Between W Jefferson St. to Dickey Rd. Description: Enhance street quality by removing asphalt and replacing it with concrete
W.E. Roberts Street Between SW 14th St. to S GSW Pkwy. Description: Enhance street quality by removing asphalt and replacing it with concrete
W & E Tarrant Road Between Duncan Perry Rd. to NE 15th St. Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
N Carrier Pkwy Between Dalworth St. to Hill St. Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
W & E Marshall Drive Between SE 14th St. to Arlington City Limits Description: Mill asphalt and concrete replacement.
Proposition B – Public Safety: $78.5 Million (estimated tax impact of $9.36 annually*) Proposition B will fund projects for the city’s public safety resources in the southern part of the city and upgrade other existing public safety assets in the city. The projects include the replacement of a radio tower, acquiring and installing a traffic safety communication network, plus a new public safety multipurpose resource center in that part of the city.
Proposition C – Parks and Recreational Facilities: $39 Million (estimated tax impact of $4.65 annually*) Proposition C will fund parks and recreational facilities, including a community/multi-purpose center, pickleball complex, a botanical garden and public artwork.
*Tax impact estimates are based on a household with an appraised value of $100,000.
For more information about the proposed bond program, including projects, costs, and voting information visit www.gptx.org/Government/Bond-Election-2026.
SOURCE City of Grand Prairie
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