COMMUNITY CALENDAR April 26 – May 2
2026 General Election
April 27-28, May 2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Residents vote for Mayor, City Council, School Board Trustee positions and bonds.
Cedar Hill
Acopian Bird Saver Workshop
April 26, 1-3 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 FM 1382
Learn to create an Acopian Bird Saver and take one home to help protect birds from window collisions.
Braiding 101
April 27, 5-6 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Learn foundational braiding skills including knotless braids, box braids, and plaits. Practice parting, gripping, tension control, and adding hair. Open to ages 10-17.
City Council Meeting
April 28, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd. Bldg. 100
You Up Next - Live Music Talent Showcase
April 29, 5-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Musicians of all levels perform, jam, and connect in a collaborative and energetic environment.
Group Hike
May 2, 9-10:30 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 West F.M. 1382
A welcoming group hike for all experience levels to explore trails, connect, and enjoy nature together.
Shop Small Cedar Hill Neighborhood Market
May 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Pioneer Park
600 Cedar St.
Shop local vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds, food, music, and art in a lively community setting.
Coppell
Cinderella
April 26, 2 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
A whimsical twist on the classic fairytale featuring colorful characters, mischievous antics, and magical transformations.
Coppell Writers Group
April 27, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N Heartz Rd.
Join a supportive group to share writing, explore prompts, and gain inspiration through discussion and exercises.
Crafting Joy
April 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library
177 N Heartz Rd.
Repurpose everyday items into creative crafts like bird feeders and décor. Adults only.
Cozby Explorers
April 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N Heartz Rd.
Families with young children explore new themes through books, art, and hands-on activities.
Let's Play Chinese Mahjong
April 30, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N Heartz Rd.
Learn and play Chinese Mahjong with guidance for beginners and experienced players alike.
Old Town Party on the Lawn
May 1, 7-9 p.m.
768 W Main St.
Enjoy live music, dancing, and family fun with playground activities and splash fountain entertainment.
14th Annual Coppell ISD Education Foundation Run to Fund!
May 1, 8-9:30 a.m.
Andrew Brown Park East
260 E Parkway Blvd.
Participate in a community run supporting educational programs, scholarships, and student success initiatives.
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company
May 2, 2-3 & 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
Experience a vibrant Día de Muertos performance blending culture, dance, and storytelling.
DeSoto
Culture Club Afterschool Program
April 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
An engaging program for children ages 5-12 focused on cultural learning and enrichment.
Game Daze Afterschool Program
April 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Kids alternate between board games, video games, and indoor activities in a fun setting.
Teens Unplugged: Mental + Physical + Financial Wellness Summit
May 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
McCowan Park
An interactive summit providing teens with tools for health, wellness, and life skills.
Local Author Event - PeriSean B. Hall
May 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Meet the author, purchase books, and attend a signing event focused on organizational culture.
Mother and Son Dance
May 2, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
A special evening celebrating the bond between mothers and sons with music and memorable moments.
Duncanville
Sensory Skate
April 26, 2-4 p.m.
Redbird Skateland
1206 N Duncanville Rd.
Enjoy a sensory-friendly skating experience in a welcoming and inclusive environment.
Game On!
April 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Teens enjoy board games and console gaming including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
Crafty Readers
April 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Children enjoy a story followed by a creative craft activity.
K-Pop Knitting
May 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Bring your knitting projects and enjoy K-Pop music in a relaxed, creative setting.
Irving
The Animal Connection Experience at Fritz Park
April 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Animal Experience at Fritz Park
312 East Vilbig St.
Interactive petting zoo with farm animals, pony rides, and family-friendly outdoor activities.
Discover With Me Series
April 29, 10:30 a.m.
South Irving Library
601 Schulze Dr.
Children and caregivers enjoy unstructured play and guidance on early development and literacy.
Robotics in Action
April 30, 4-7 p.m.
6800 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Experience robotic-assisted surgery demonstrations and learn about healthcare innovations.
Public Hearing #1: Annual Action Plan for FY2026-27
May 2, 10 a.m.
Jack D. Huffman Community Building
801 W. Irving Blvd.
Provide input on community projects funded by federal programs for the upcoming fiscal year.
Fiesta on The Plaza
May 2, 12-10 p.m.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory
340 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music, food, and festive activities for all ages.
North Texas Pacific Islander Festival
May 2, 12-7 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza
501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate Pacific Islander culture with food, music, and community performances.
The Nostalgia Con
May 2-3
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
500 West Las Colinas Blvd.
A 90s and early 2000s themed event featuring artists, vendors, celebrity guests, and music.
Lancaster
Tinkergarten Program
April 28, 2-2:45 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Nature-based learning experience for preschoolers with hands-on outdoor activities.
Art Club - To You From Us
April 28, 6-7 p.m.
150 E 1st St.
Explore creativity through painting, drawing, and artistic expression.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga
April 30, 2-2:45 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
A playful yoga session helping children manage emotions through movement and mindfulness.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 1, 4-6 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Enjoy music, games, crafts, and festive activities for the whole family.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!