IISD bus aide arrested for child grooming
April 24, 2026
Staff Report
Irving—A bus aide for Irving Independent School District has been arrested and charged with child grooming.
Irving—A bus aide for Irving Independent School District has been arrested and charged with child grooming.
The school district notified law enforcement on April 8 after a student reported 75-year-old Juan Gonzalez. The child’s claims were later verified by bus security camera footage, and a warrant was issued.
Gonzalez is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Gonzalez has been a substitute for various bus routes since February 2023. His duties were to monitor the safety of the children during morning pickups and afternoon drop offs. Detectives believe there may be more victims in Irving and are encouraging area children to speak out.
“We want parents to have those conversations with their children about appropriate and inappropriate touching,” investigator Maria Herring said during a press conference. “We want to determine if there might be additional victims.”
She also praised the reporting student.
“[The victim] is very brave,” Herring said. “Hopefully this young child speaking is going to encourage other children to speak up about what could have happened on this bus.”
Gonzalez was not assigned to field trips or other extracurricular events. The Irving Police Department could not confirm what route Gonzalez was assigned on the day of the incident.
He is no longer employed by Irving ISD.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Cloud at 972-721-3535 or by email at ECloud@IrvingTX.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.
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