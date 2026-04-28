Mary Ellen Adams
April 28, 2026
We are saddened by the passing of Mary Ellen Adams April 16 in her sleep. She lived in Irving, Texas with her beloved husband of 35 years.
Mary was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and best friend. If you were a friend of Mary’s, you were a friend for life. Her loyalty was fierce. She always reached out and kept in contact with lifelong friends and new ones. Mary never forgot a birthday. Mary started life an orphan until she was adopted at age six by Fred and Grace Miller. Later in life Mary was joyfully connected with her five biological siblings.
In high school Mary was Homecoming Queen, after graduation she was a swimsuit model. After marriage and family Mary worked for over 30 years for Howard S. Twitchell Co. She started as secretary where she immediately knew the name of who was calling by their voice. She worked her way to purchasing manager. In retirement Mary had been very active. She loved her Bingo and loved her Bingo Buddies.
Mary is survived by her husband James Adams, her children Jeff (Carolyn) Ulrich of Dallas, Tx, Lynn (Jim) Sheets of Pittsburgh, PA, her grandchildren whom she was immensely proud Hayden (Brianna) Sheets and Reagan Sheets of Pittsburgh PA and her sister Cody Trumpy of WI.
There will be a Celebration of Life May 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Mary’s home, 1101 Churchill, Irving, Texas.
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