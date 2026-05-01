KIB seeks nominations for annual awards
May 01, 2026
Irving—Keep Irving Beautiful is asking for nominations to be submitted for the 2026 “Mayor and KIB Annual Awards.” These awards honor local individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond in making significant contributions towards making Irving a better place to live, work, play or visit.
KIB will recognize the winners at a reception on Monday, Aug. 3. Categories include:
- Youth Leadership
- Educator
- Business and Industry
- Media
- Faith Group
- Civic/Nonprofit Organization
- Government
- Civil Servant
- KIB Hometown
- Margie Stipes Lifetime Achievement.
Detailed descriptions of each award, a list of the previous year’s winners, and the current nomination form can be found by going to https://irvingtx.gov/kib. Nominations can be submitted online, or can be downloaded, printed, and mailed or delivered to the KIB office at:
Keep Irving Beautiful, 3000 Rock Island Road, Irving, TX 75060.
For more information, please contact KIB at (972) 721-2175, or email rhose@irvingtx.gov.
Nominations must be received by Friday, June 5, 2026.
SOURCE Keep Irving Beautiful
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