Pet of the week
May 01, 2026
Pamela Brown is a hound mix who is believed to be around 2 years old and is spayed, up to date on shots and microchipped. She has been in the shelter for a little over a month now. She was abandoned by her owners but that hasn’t gotten her down. Pamela is a sweet girl who loves people, playing with toys and getting along with other dogs. She is potty trained and knows how to sit, lay down, shake and is overall an easygoing companion and a favorite at the shelter by staff and volunteers. If you are interested in adopting Pamela, you can come meet her at the Coppell Animal Shelter at 821 S. Coppell Road, or call the shelter at 972-304-3515 for more information about her.
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