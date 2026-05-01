Motorcycle rider dies
May 01, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, April 25.
At approximately 10:30pm, a motorcycle operator was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of N Belt Line Road when the operator attempted to turn east onto W Hunter Ferrell Road and collided with an SUV. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.
The collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!