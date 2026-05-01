One dies following shooting
May 01, 2026
Staff Report
DeSoto—One person has died and several others were injured after a shooting near the intersection of North Hampton Road and Woodhaven Drive.
DeSoto police and paramedics responded to a call outside the Krab Kingz restaurant at around 12:30 a.m. on April 22 where several people were reported shot in the parking lot. First responders quickly secured the scene and provided medical aid to the victims, who were transported to area hospitals.
Kyeler Hunter, 20, succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.
Patrol Division Captain Grady Kirkland asks for anyone with information, video, or photos related to this incident to contact the DeSoto Police Department tip line at (469) 658-3050. Police believe there is no immediate threat to the public, as the incident appears to be isolated.
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