COMMUNITY CALENDAR, May 3–9
CEDAR HILL
Cinco de Mayo: Lotería in the Park
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Enjoy a fun-filled evening of Lotería with family-friendly games and prizes celebrating Hispanic culture.
Xtreme Soul Line Dance
May 5, 6–7 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Build confidence and coordination with step-by-step line dancing instruction.
You Up Next – Music Talent Showcase
May 6, 6–7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Weekly jam session for musicians of all levels to collaborate and perform.
Wine Walk
May 7, 5:30 p.m.
305 W. FM 1382
Stroll, sip, and enjoy live jazz, shopping specials, and entertainment.
Spring Art Show and Sale
May 8, 5–7 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Shop handmade works from local DFW artists.
Animal Encounter in the Nature Nook
May 9, 11 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Meet wildlife ambassadors and learn about conservation.
COPPELL
Fun, Food & Grooves
May 8, 5–8 p.m.
Old Town Pavilion
Food trucks, live music, and family fun.
Second Saturday Storytime
May 9, 11–11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library
Family-friendly storytime for all ages.
Lions Club SPOT Screening
May 9, 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
Cozby Library
Free vision screening for young children.
DESOTO
City Council Meeting
May 5, 6–9 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
Resume Basics in MS Word
May 6, 12–1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
Learn how to create a professional resume.
Reading Tails
May 9, 2–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
Children can practice reading aloud to therapy dogs.
DUNCANVILLE
Outreach Impact
May 3, 2–4 p.m.
419 S. Cockrell Hill Rd.
Community service event supporting local seniors.
My Way (Musical Revue)
May 7 & 9, 8 p.m.
106 S. Main St.
Celebration of classic 20th-century music.
BloomFest Music & Arts Festival
May 9, 4–10 p.m.
100 James Collins Blvd.
Live music, artists, vendors, and family activities.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Lone Star Bark
May 3, 12–5 p.m.
1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
Dog races, prizes, and pet-friendly fun.
City Council Meeting
May 5, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Asian Heritage Fest
May 8–10, 4–10 p.m.
Asia Times Square
Celebrate AANHPI culture with food, performances, and exhibits.
Farmers Market
May 9, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Marty Party
May 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
The Summit, 2975 Esplanade
Celebrate Migratory Bird Day with activities and vendors.
Community Lot Sale
May 9, 10 a.m.
Tony Shotwell Life Center
Community-wide yard sale.
HUTCHINS
Parks & Recreation Board Meeting
May 5, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. J.J. Lemmon Rd.
IRVING
The Nostalgia Con
May 3
Irving Convention Center
90s–2000s themed event with music, vendors, and celebrity guests.
Animal Connection Experience
May 3 & 9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Fritz Park
Family-friendly petting farm experience.
Cinco de Mayo Poolside Cumbia Jam
May 5, 2–8 p.m.
Hotel Indigo
Live music, food, and drinks.
City Meetings (Various)
May 7, beginning 8:30 a.m.
City Hall
Multiple committee and council meetings.
RARE Steak Championship
May 7, 6–10 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza
Top steakhouses compete in tasting event.
Tastemaker Awards 2026
May 7, 6 p.m.
3216 Royalty Row
Celebrating Dallas culinary talent.
Beatrix Potter Spring Tea
May 9, 2:30 p.m.
South Irving Library
Las Colinas Symphony Concert
May 9, 7:30 p.m.
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Featuring pianist Stefano Brizzi.
LANCASTER
Pilates Sculpt
May 4, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Tinkergarten Program
May 5, 2–2:45 p.m.
Hands-on nature learning for preschoolers.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga
May 7, 2–2:45 p.m.
Mindful yoga for children.
Night on the Green Golf Event
May 8, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Free evening golf event.
Family Story Time
May 9, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Block Builders Club
May 9, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Creative LEGO-style building program.
Mother & Daughter Brunch
May 9, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Celebrate connection and community.
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