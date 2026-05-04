Municipal May 2, 2026 Election Results

May 04, 2026

Cedar Hill

For Member of Council, Place 2, Patty McClure Bushart won against Ty Coleman. For Member of Council, Place 6, Maranda Auzenne ran unopposed.

DeSoto

For Council Member, Place 2 there will be a run-off between Cora Garner and incumbent Pierette Parker.

For Council Member, Place 4 Brian Wesley beat David "DaWud" Edgerson.

Grand Prairie

For Member of Council, At Large Place 7 incumbent Bessye Adams beat Marketta Nimo.

For Member of Council, District 1 Jorja Clemson ran unopposed.

For Member of Council, District 3 Amber Timberlake and David Chappelle will be in a run-off.

In the Bond Election, Proposition A (street repairs and pedestrian bridge over Joe Pool Lake) and Proposition B (public safety building down south) both received a yes vote, and Proposition C (pickle ball courts, public art and an arboretum) received a no vote. 

Hutchins

Mario Vasquez will continue to be the mayor and beat out Dominic Homayoun Didehbani.

For Member of Council incumbent Brenda L. Campbell beat out Steve Nichols and Gilbrianna Wadley.

Irving

Al Zapanta will be the new mayor beating out Zhanae Jackson and Olivia Novelo-Abreu. For Member of Council, Single Member District 3, Abdul Khabeer will go to a run-off with Kejal Patel. A runoff election will be held Saturday, June 13 for Single-Member District 3. For Member of Council, Single Member District 5, Mark Cronenwett ran unopposed. Fahad Ahmed won for District 6 against Dana Collins and Sushil Patel. 

Lancaster

For Member of Council, District 4 Derrick D. Robinson and Keithsha Wheaton will be heading to a run-off.

Coppell ISD

For Member of Board of Trustees, Place 4 Ranna Raval ran unopposed. For Member of Board of Trustees, Place 5 Kevin Chaka beat Khanh Windham.

DeSoto ISD

Place 3 Karen E. Lacy ran unopposed.

Place 4 James (JD) Durham ran unopposed.

Place 5 – DeAndrea Fleming won against Abe C. Cooper Jr. 



Grand Prairie ISD

Place 3, At-Large – a run-off between Robert E. Williams and incumbent Gloria M. Carillo.

District 2 Tarrance Jones ran unoposed.

District 4 results – Phil Jimerson beat Mike Riley.

Irving ISD

District 1 - Kelly Snapp beat Tom Robles.

District 2 - Heather Stroup beat Mary Lewallen.
 

Lancaster ISD

Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION A

For 1,218 | 60.27%

Against 803 | 39.73%

Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION B

For 1,259 | 61.96%

Against 773 | 38.04%

Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION C

For 1,161 | 57.16%

Against 870 | 42.84%

Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION D

For 1,156 | 56.92%

Against 875 | 43.08%