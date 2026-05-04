Municipal May 2, 2026 Election Results
May 04, 2026
Cedar Hill
For Member of Council, Place 2, Patty McClure Bushart won against Ty Coleman. For Member of Council, Place 6, Maranda Auzenne ran unopposed.
DeSoto
For Council Member, Place 2 there will be a run-off between Cora Garner and incumbent Pierette Parker.
For Council Member, Place 4 Brian Wesley beat David "DaWud" Edgerson.
Grand Prairie
For Member of Council, At Large Place 7 incumbent Bessye Adams beat Marketta Nimo.
For Member of Council, District 1 Jorja Clemson ran unopposed.
For Member of Council, District 3 Amber Timberlake and David Chappelle will be in a run-off.
In the Bond Election, Proposition A (street repairs and pedestrian bridge over Joe Pool Lake) and Proposition B (public safety building down south) both received a yes vote, and Proposition C (pickle ball courts, public art and an arboretum) received a no vote.
Hutchins
Mario Vasquez will continue to be the mayor and beat out Dominic Homayoun Didehbani.
For Member of Council incumbent Brenda L. Campbell beat out Steve Nichols and Gilbrianna Wadley.
Irving
Al Zapanta will be the new mayor beating out Zhanae Jackson and Olivia Novelo-Abreu. For Member of Council, Single Member District 3, Abdul Khabeer will go to a run-off with Kejal Patel. A runoff election will be held Saturday, June 13 for Single-Member District 3. For Member of Council, Single Member District 5, Mark Cronenwett ran unopposed. Fahad Ahmed won for District 6 against Dana Collins and Sushil Patel.
Lancaster
For Member of Council, District 4 Derrick D. Robinson and Keithsha Wheaton will be heading to a run-off.
Coppell ISD
For Member of Board of Trustees, Place 4 Ranna Raval ran unopposed. For Member of Board of Trustees, Place 5 Kevin Chaka beat Khanh Windham.
DeSoto ISD
Place 3 Karen E. Lacy ran unopposed.
Place 4 James (JD) Durham ran unopposed.
Place 5 – DeAndrea Fleming won against Abe C. Cooper Jr.
Grand Prairie ISD
Place 3, At-Large – a run-off between Robert E. Williams and incumbent Gloria M. Carillo.
District 2 Tarrance Jones ran unoposed.
District 4 results – Phil Jimerson beat Mike Riley.
Irving ISD
District 1 - Kelly Snapp beat Tom Robles.
District 2 - Heather Stroup beat Mary Lewallen.
Lancaster ISD
Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION A
For 1,218 | 60.27%
Against 803 | 39.73%
Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION B
For 1,259 | 61.96%
Against 773 | 38.04%
Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION C
For 1,161 | 57.16%
Against 870 | 42.84%
Lancaster ISD PROPOSITION D
For 1,156 | 56.92%
Against 875 | 43.08%
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!