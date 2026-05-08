Body discovered near Irving railroad tracks
Irving—Irving first responders discovered the body of an unidentified male victim near the railroad tracks between the 100 block of North Nursery Road and the 200 block of South Nursery Road on Saturday around 9 p.m. Officers were on the scene until early Sunday morning.
Police blocked traffic from entering and exiting the area and notified railroad personnel.
The case is currently under investigation, and many questions remain about the individual and his cause of death.
“We can confirm our officers are working a death investigation,” investigator Maria Herring said. “However, at this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. We are waiting on detectives and the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.”
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!