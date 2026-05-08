Pet of the week
May 08, 2026
The pet of the week is Ziggy, a 2-year-old lab/terrier mix with the perfect balance of playful energy and sweet snuggles. This athletic boy LOVES a good game of fetch (tennis balls are his favorite) and has a blast playing with his doggy friends. We’re pretty sure he’s potty trained and he’s even done well with cats. Even though Ziggy is full of fun and energy, he also has a calm, gentle side. He’s happiest curled up next to his people. Ziggy’s adoption fee has been reduced to just $25, and he qualifies for the 7-day foster-to-adopt trial—to make sure he’s the perfect fit. Come meet Ziggy at the Irving Animal Services at 4140 Valley View Lane or call 972-721-2256 for more information.
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