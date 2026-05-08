COMMUNITY CALENDAR May 10-16
CEDAR HILL
Community Care Sound Bath Series
May 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Relax and restore through guided meditation, breathwork, and immersive sound vibrations using crystal singing bowls and chimes in a calming, donation-based wellness experience.
Bird Encounter with Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
May 11, 12:30–1:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Tweens can learn about native birds and wildlife through interactive activities led by Audubon educators, fostering curiosity and appreciation for local ecosystems and conservation efforts.
Legacy Dog Park Groundbreaking
May 12, 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Church, 1231 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Celebrate the groundbreaking of Cedar Hill’s first dog park, marking an important milestone for pet owners and community development with a ceremonial kickoff event.
Book Bites: Daifuku Mochi
May 12, 5:30–7 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Tweens can create traditional mochi treats while exploring books by Asian American and Pacific Islander authors in this engaging blend of culture, food, and literacy.
City Council Meeting
May 12, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100
Attend the regular City Council meeting to stay informed on local government decisions, community updates, and civic discussions impacting Cedar Hill residents.
You Up Next – Music Talent Showcase
May 13, 6–7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Musicians of all levels are invited to collaborate, perform, and build connections during this supportive weekly jam session focused on creativity, expression, and live music.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
May 14, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Enjoy a rotating lineup of local food trucks offering diverse flavors in a lively outdoor setting, perfect for gathering with friends and family.
Free Student-Athlete Physicals
May 15, 3:30–6:30 p.m.
3500 W. Wheatland Rd.
Student-athletes can receive free sports physicals while families enjoy food and activities, helping youth prepare safely for the upcoming athletic season with community healthcare support.
Head for the Hills Bike Rally
May 16, 8 a.m.
305 FM 1382
Cyclists of all skill levels can enjoy scenic routes, community camaraderie, and post-ride activities during this popular rally promoting fitness and outdoor recreation.
Neighborhood Seminar
May 16, 9 a.m.–noon
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Meet city departments, learn about neighborhood services, and enjoy interactive presentations, refreshments, and giveaways designed to connect residents with helpful local resources.
Egg-stravagnza
May 16, 1 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Discover fascinating facts about eggs, including how animals develop and survive, through engaging lessons designed to spark curiosity and learning for children and families.
COPPELL
Coppell Writers Group
May 11, 6:30–8 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Writers can share ideas, practice techniques, and participate in creative exercises in a supportive environment designed to inspire creativity and strengthen writing skills.
STEAM Club
May 12, 3:30–4:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math through hands-on activities that encourage curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills for participants of all experience levels.
Crafternoon
May 13, 4–5 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Teens can enjoy crafting projects, snacks, and social time while exploring creativity and making new friends in a relaxed, welcoming environment designed just for youth.
Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class
May 14, 6–9 p.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Rd.
Learn essential emergency response skills, including CPR and first aid techniques, to confidently assist during medical situations until professional responders arrive.
Fun, Food & Grooves
May 15, 5–8 p.m.
Old Town Square, Coppell
Enjoy live music, delicious food trucks, and a lively atmosphere perfect for gathering with friends and family in this popular community entertainment event.
Coffee With a Cop
May 16, 8:30–10:30 a.m.
Coppell Farmers Market, 768 W. Main St.
Meet local police officers, ask questions, and build community relationships in a relaxed setting over coffee and conversation at the farmers market.
Drawing Nature Through the Seasons
May 16, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Participants can sketch and observe nature while learning artistic techniques, capturing seasonal changes in landscapes, plants, and wildlife in an educational, creative setting.
The Spring Gala
May 16
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Enjoy ballet performances showcasing student progress and talent, featuring dancers of all levels in a celebratory end-of-year presentation for families and the community.
DESOTO
Teen Tuesday – Ceramic Charms
May 12, 5:30–7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teens can design and create personalized ceramic charms for accessories while enjoying a creative, social environment focused on artistic expression and hands-on crafting.
Medicare Information Session
May 13
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Learn about Medicare eligibility, coverage options, and benefits through an informative session designed to help participants make confident healthcare decisions and understand available resources.
Thrift & Sip
May 15, 5–8 p.m.
201 Executive Way
Browse thrift items while enjoying beverages in a relaxed, social setting that combines shopping, entertainment, and community connection in a fun evening event.
Document Shredding & Recycling Event
May 16, 8–11 a.m.
809 W. Spinner Rd.
Safely dispose of documents and recycle materials during this community event promoting environmental responsibility and secure handling of personal information.
AAPI Celebration
May 16, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
DeSoto Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with cultural performances, food, and community activities highlighting traditions, history, and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
DUNCANVILLE
Computer Basics
May 12, 6–7:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Learn fundamental computer skills, including navigation and basic functions, in a beginner-friendly class designed to build confidence using technology for everyday tasks.
Friday Foliage: Houseplants
May 15, 1–3 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Learn how to plant and care for houseplants through a hands-on workshop focused on building confidence and knowledge in indoor gardening techniques.
Duncan Switch Street Market
May 16, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
100 James Collins Blvd.
Browse local vendors, shop handmade goods, and explore downtown activities while enjoying a lively outdoor market experience with community-focused entertainment.
Family Fish Fry
May 16, 12–2 p.m.
515 Hill City Dr.
Enjoy a community fish fry with food, fellowship, and support for local organizations during this welcoming, family-friendly gathering event.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Asian Heritage Fest 2026
May 10, 4–10 p.m.
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Pkwy.
Experience cultural performances, traditional foods, and educational exhibits celebrating AANHPI heritage while bringing the community together through shared traditions and stories.
Farmers Market
May 16, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Shop fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items from local vendors while enjoying a welcoming community marketplace atmosphere.
Preakness & Crawfish Event
May 16, 1:35 p.m.
Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
Enjoy live horse racing, a crawfish boil, and live music during this festive event celebrating the Preakness Stakes and community entertainment.
IRVING
Open Art Studio for Teens
May 10, 1–4 p.m.
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Teens can create 2D and 3D art inspired by famous works, exploring creativity in a free, guided, and welcoming studio environment.
Fiesta de Mayo Half Marathon
May 16, 7 a.m.
340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Run scenic routes in Las Colinas with distances for all skill levels, from 5K to half marathon, in this festive community race event.
LANCASTER
Pilates Sculpt
May 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Build strength, flexibility, and balance through guided Pilates exercises designed to improve overall wellness and promote physical and mental health.
Dream & Inspire Youth Fashion Showcase
May 16, 3–5 p.m.
Cedar Valley College Performance Hall, 3030 N. Dallas Ave.
Watch youth showcase creativity, confidence, and talent in a dynamic fashion event celebrating leadership, artistic expression, and personal growth through performance.
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