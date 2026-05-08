Family violence suspect shoots at police officer
May 08, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a family disturbance in the 3900 block of Dechman Drive on Saturday, May 2, at approximately 8 p.m. The caller stated she was in a former relationship with the suspect, who arrived at her residence and stole her vehicle.
Officers located the suspect, who immediately fled in the vehicle, leading to a short pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled, and the suspect, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at an officer, striking the officer’s police vehicle. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who then surrendered.
Officers provided first aid to the suspect until Grand Prairie Fire Department medics arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
No officers were injured.
The suspect, identified as Mark Williams, 30, of Grimes, TX, was wanted on multiple felony charges and has additionally been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer with additional charges forthcoming.
Per departmental policy, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer‐Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will be conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.
The suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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