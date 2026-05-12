Irving sets all-time high in direct visitor spending
May 12, 2026
Irving—Irving reached a new tourism milestone in 2025, generating a record $4.09 billion in direct visitor spending, according to new data shared by the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau (ICVB). This total includes visitor spending on hotels, restaurants, attractions, local transportation, and other expenses. Despite a significant decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, annual visitor spending has increased by more than $1.1 billion since 2018.
“This is an achievement all residents and businesses in the city of Irving can celebrate,” Mayor Rick Stopfer said. “When visitors come to the city, their spending creates jobs, enhances attractions, and reduces the tax burden on residents.”
Business Impact
The economic impact study prepared by Future Partners shows that tourism in Irving supports more than 25,000 local jobs, with visitor industry payroll approaching $1 billion annually.
“I own a local printing, marketing and sign company,” said Sam Reed, ICVB’s chair. “I see firsthand the impact visitors have on local businesses of all sizes, and that’s why we are always working to bring more visitors to our great city. Corporate meetings and trade shows drive spending at restaurants, hotels and small businesses like mine.”
The ICVB markets the city as a premier meeting and visitor destination.
“This success we’re seeing and the resilience after the pandemic are the direct result of our team’s continuous work,” said Maura Allen Gast, ICVB’s executive director. “We must remain focused on the future and continue building a strong pipeline of new and return business, knowing that economic cycles are inevitable.”
Resident Impact
Particularly important for residents, it is hotel occupancy tax revenue that supports the arts and culture of Irving, providing funding for the Irving Arts Center, Irving Archives and Museum, Mustangs of Las Colinas Museum Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center and the Ruth Paine House. Hotel occupancy tax revenues have also provided the funding that led to the development of the Toyota Music Factory and the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.
The study also shows that visitor spending plays a pivotal role in generating tax revenue for the city of Irving. In 2025, tourism generated $85.5 million in property, sales, and hotel occupancy taxes. That equates to $901 per household.
“If not for visitor spending,” Gast said, “each Irving household could expect to pay an additional $901 per year to maintain the current level of municipal services.”
Looking Ahead
The Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to monitor what’s happening in markets across the region, as competitors enhance their convention centers and continue to add attractions.
“The Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas keeps a very busy calendar of meetings and events,” Gast said. “We continue to grow the leisure travel market, which helps fill hotel rooms on weekends and other times when business travel is not as strong. That’s where we see an opportunity to continue to build on this momentum. While we are proud of our results, we know the work continues.”
2025 By the Numbers
• Total visitors to Irving: 4.492 million
• Total visitor spending in Irving: $4.09 billion
• Irving visitor industry payroll: $920 million
• Economic impact of conferences and group meetings: $802 million
• Jobs supported by the visitor industry: 25,286
Source: Future Partners, Irving Visitor Industry Performance Study
SOURCE Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!