Firefighters control Cordova Bend fire
May 13, 2026
Irving—The Irving Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 1910 Cordova Bend at 5:43 a.m. on May 11.
Upon arrival at the scene, units reported fire was showing from the structure. The occupants were out of the structure. Irving Fire Department performed an interior attack and primary search of the structure. No victims were found in the structure.
The fire was reported under control at 6:07 a.m. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital for difficulty breathing. There were no fatalities, and no firefighters were injured.
SOURCE Paul Schoenemann, Irving Fire Department
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