Pet of the week
May 22, 2026
Pet of the week is Sausage, a 2-year-old male cat who loves to explore and cuddle. He loves discovering new nooks and crannies, is very friendly and enjoys meeting new people. He is also quite loyal and will stick by your side, especially on days when you need extra comfort. Adopting means gaining a devoted friend who will always be there to share love and warmth. For more information call 972-293-7387 or visit Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, 1150 E. Pleasant Run, Cedar Hill.
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