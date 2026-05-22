COMMUNITY CALENDAR May 24–30
CEDAR HILL
Creative Guild – Summer Art Course
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Beginner artists can explore watercolor, acrylics, drawing, and sculpture during this free five-week art course designed to encourage creativity and artistic confidence.
Food Truck Thursday
May 28, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Enjoy rotating food trucks, fresh flavors, and family-friendly fun during this popular weekly community gathering featuring outdoor dining and entertainment.
Envision Dance Class
May 29, 7–8 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Adults can build confidence, strength, and expressive movement through beginner-friendly instruction blending ballet, modern dance, and social dancing techniques.
Group Hike
May 30, 9–10 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Hikers of all experience levels are invited to explore trails, connect with others, and enjoy nature during this welcoming monthly outdoor gathering.
Meet the Misfits: Pigeons
May 30, 1 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Learn surprising facts about pigeons and discover why these misunderstood birds play an important role in urban wildlife and environmental education.
COPPELL
BizCon Breakfast
May 26, 8–9 a.m.
667 W. Bethel Rd.
Network with Chamber members, business professionals, and community leaders during this monthly breakfast gathering focused on building relationships and exchanging business opportunities.
Growth Group Networking
May 27, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
708 Main St.
Build professional relationships, exchange referrals, and share business ideas during this lunchtime networking event designed to encourage growth and collaboration among members.
Let’s Play Chinese Mahjong
May 28, 6–8 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Beginners and experienced players alike can enjoy this classic strategy game while learning rules, socializing, and sharpening problem-solving skills in a welcoming environment.
Lunch Bunch
May 29, noon
Double Egg Cafe, 605 N. Denton Tap Rd.
Meet new people and support local restaurants during this monthly social lunch gathering designed to encourage community connections and casual conversation.
Swan Lake
May 29–30, 7:30–9:30 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Experience the timeless beauty of classical ballet as dancers bring the enchanting story of Swan Lake to life through breathtaking choreography and performances.
Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff
May 30, 10 a.m.–noon
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Celebrate the start of summer reading with games, treats, activities, and reading logs while learning about exciting upcoming library programs and prizes.
Adult Summer Reading Kickoff: Charcuterie Social Hour
May 30, 2–3 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Rd.
Adults can enjoy snacks, book discussions, and literary-themed activities while learning about summer reading opportunities and discovering new book recommendations.
DESOTO
Job Fair
May 28, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
901 N. Polk St.
Job seekers can connect with employers, explore career opportunities, and learn about available positions during this community hiring and networking event.
DUNCANVILLE
Homeschool Hangout
May 25, 11 a.m.–noon
201 James Collins Blvd.
Homeschool students and families can participate in STEAM activities, socialize with peers, and enjoy a welcoming environment designed for collaborative learning and fun.
Game On!
May 26, 6–7:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Teens can enjoy console and board games while connecting with friends in a fun, social environment featuring Nintendo Switch and PlayStation gaming.
Coffee with the Mayor
May 28, noon–1 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.
Residents are invited to meet the mayor, ask questions, discuss community topics, and share feedback in an informal and welcoming setting.
Fire Truck Pull
May 30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
100 James Collins Blvd.
Test your strength during this exciting fire truck pull event supporting Special Olympics Texas athletes and promoting family-friendly community engagement.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Memorial Day Ceremony
May 25, 10 a.m.–noon
925 Conover Dr.
Honor local service members who sacrificed for the nation during this commemorative ceremony featuring readings, tributes, and the ringing of the Brass Honor Bell.
Cyclin’ with the Mayor
May 26, 6 p.m.
Waggoner Park, 2122 N. Carrier Pkwy.
Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are invited to enjoy a casual community ride promoting fitness, recreation, and outdoor fun with local leaders.
Chipping Fore Children Charity Golf Tournament
May 29, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
818 Tangle Ridge Dr.
Support Grand Prairie charities while enjoying a day of golf benefiting local children, community programs, and the Grand Prairie Santa Cop initiative.
Mayor’s Community 5K
May 30, 9 a.m.
120 W. Main St.
Walk, jog, or run alongside community members during this family-friendly 5K event promoting health, wellness, and civic engagement in Grand Prairie.
Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party
May 30, 10 a.m.–noon
901 Conover Dr.
Families can celebrate summer reading with retro-themed activities, games, crafts, photos, and opportunities to sign up for exciting library programs.
FlowaPalooza
May 30, noon–6 p.m.
2970 Epic Place
Enjoy free family entertainment, activities, and attractions during this lively festival presented by Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark at EpicCentral.
HUTCHINS
Summer Reading Kick-Off
May 29, 4–6 p.m.
500 W. Hickman St.
Families can enjoy carnival games, crafts, snacks, and activities while registering for the Summer Reading Program during this free community celebration.
IRVING
Memorial Day Ceremony
May 24, 2:30 p.m.
Jack Huffman Auditorium, 801 W. Irving Blvd.
Honor Irving veterans during this commemorative ceremony featuring music, guest speakers, and moments of reflection recognizing military service and sacrifice.
Texas Frightmare Weekend
May 23–24
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Horror fans can enjoy celebrity appearances, exhibits, vendors, and genre entertainment during this annual convention celebrating horror films and pop culture.
Animal Connection Experience
May 24 & 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
312 E. Vilbig St.
Families can enjoy interactive animal encounters and outdoor activities during this popular petting farm experience designed for children and animal lovers alike.
DFW GI Joe & Action Figure Show
May 29–31
8440 Freeport Pkwy.
Collectors and fans can browse thousands of vintage and modern action figures, toys, and memorabilia during one of Texas’ largest toy conventions.
May Music Fest
May 30, 5–10 p.m.
Main Stage Irving, 222 E. Irving Blvd.
Enjoy live music, entertainment, and community fun during this energetic outdoor festival celebrating local performances and family-friendly entertainment.
LANCASTER
Pilates Sculpt
May 25, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Build strength, flexibility, and balance through guided Pilates exercises designed to support wellness, confidence, and overall physical and mental health.
Art Club
May 26, 6–7 p.m.
150 E. 1st St.
Participants can enjoy painting, drawing, and creative expression while exploring artistic techniques in a welcoming and collaborative community environment.
Community Prayer Walk
May 29, 10–10:30 a.m.
Heritage Park Gazebo, 250 N. Dallas Ave.
Community members are invited to participate in a peaceful prayer walk focused on reflection, connection, and spiritual encouragement in an outdoor setting.
Free Friday Night Concert
May 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Families can enjoy live music, yard games, kites, and entertainment during this free outdoor concert featuring Emmy-winning children’s performer David Chicken.
Garden Workshop Series
May 30, 3–5 p.m.
150 E. 1st St.
Learn urban gardening techniques focused on wellness, food access, and community engagement during this hands-on, family-friendly educational workshop series.
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