Support patients by giving blood or platelets
May 26, 2026
Dallas—The American Red Cross calls on people to schedule their blood or platelet donation appointments now to help medical centers stay ready and respond quickly to emergencies. Having blood products immediately available is a key part of summer safety.
With millions of Americans expected to spend time boating, swimming, camping and enjoying the outdoors, the risk of traumatic accidents rises. Blood and platelets on hospital shelves help meet the demand when people experience critical injuries and massive bleeding. During Trauma Awareness Month, the Red Cross highlights this need by asking donors of all blood types and those giving platelets to give now to support all patients who count on transfusions for care.
Book your time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now — To schedule, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Those who come to give by May 31, 2026, will receive an oversized Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.
All who come to give June 1-28, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.
Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center
2511 W. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center
741 N. US-Central Expressway, Suite 1000
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities :
Dallas
5/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manheim Dallas, 5333 Kiest Blvd.
5/21/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., CBRE Mockingbird Station - The Offices at Mockingbird Station, 5307 E. Mockingbird Ln.
5/22/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Rd.
5/23/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
5/29/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave.
5/29/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2055 Kendall Dr.
5/31/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Potter's House, 6777 W. Kiest Blvd.
6/5/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Crescent Club, 200 Crescent Ct.
6/5/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Graduate by Hilton Dallas, 6101 Hillcrest Ave.
6/6/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dallas College West Campus, 3330 N. Hampton Rd.
Denton
5/23/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
5/26/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Medical City Denton-Professional Building, 3537 S. I-35 E.
Desoto
6/5/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Anne Episcopal Church, 1700 N. Westmoreland Rd.
Grand Prairie
6/4/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Spaces, 1514 Arkansas Ln.
Tyler
5/29/2026: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 320 E. Rieck Rd.
5/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., God's Way Baptist Church, 2518 Garden Valley Rd.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
SOURCE American Red Cross
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